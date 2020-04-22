SI-BONE To Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 4, 2020

Log in
04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after market close on Monday, May 4, 2020. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System.  Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain.  The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two RCTs, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment.  There are over 80 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results).  This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis.  This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months.  The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. As well, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System.  It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary unaudited financial results, and statements regarding SI-BONE's continued growth and financial outlook, contained in this press release are "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are based on SI-BONE's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to quarter-end closing adjustments. These risks include SI-BONE's preliminary first quarter revenue, which are subject to continued review by SI-BONE and its auditors and significant adjustments may be made before final results are determined, and future performance is subject to SI-BONE's ability to expand its sales and marketing capabilities and increase demand for iFuse, expand geographically, and obtain favorable coverage and reimbursement determinations from third-party payors. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties, many of which are described in the company's filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)  available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov), especially under the caption "Risk Factors". SI-BONE does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2020 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 10609.02192020

Investor Contact:
Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil
investors@SI-BONE.com

Media Contact:
Joe Powers
jpowers@si-bone.com

Primary Logo


