SI FINANCIAL SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

02/21/2019 | 08:35pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating the proposed merger  of SI Financial Group, Inc. ("SI Financial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SIFI) with Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Click here for more information: www.faruqilaw.com/SIFI.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

The firm's investigation focuses on whether SI Financial and its Board of Directors violated federal securities laws and/or breached fiduciary duties in relation to the proposed transaction with Berkshire Hills Bancorp., Inc., including whether the solicitation material is misleading and whether the merger consideration undervalues the Company to the detriment of SI Financial's shareholders.

If you own common stock in SI Financial and wish to obtain free of charge additional information about this investigation regarding your investments, please visit us at www.faruqilaw.com/SIFI.  You can also contact James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq. either via e-mail at jwilson@faruqilaw.com or by telephone at (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is a national law firm which represents investors and individuals in class action litigation.  The firm is focused on providing exemplary legal services in complex litigation in the areas of securities, shareholder, antitrust and consumer litigation, throughout all phases of litigation.  The firm has an experienced trial team which has achieved significant victories on behalf of the firm's clients. To keep track of the latest securities litigation news, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/faruqilaw  or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FaruqiLaw.

Contact:
Nadeem Faruqi, Esq.
James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq. FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
E-mail: nfaruqi@faruqilaw.com
jwilson@faruqilaw.com

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/si-financial-shareholder-notice-faruqi--faruqi-llp-announces-an-investigation-of-si-financial-group-inc-sifi-over-the-proposed-merger-of-the-company-with--berkshire-hills-bancorp-inc-300800136.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
