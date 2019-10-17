Log in
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL

(SCB)
Siam Commercial Bank PCL : 3Q Net Profit Rises 41% on Year

10/17/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Siam Commercial Bank PCL (SCB.TH) said third-quarter net profit rose 41% on year on the back of a one-time capital gain from the sale of a life-insurance business.

Net profit for the period was 14.80 billion Thai baht ($488.3 million), the Thai bank said Friday.

Net interest income climbed 7.4% to THB26.19 billion, it said, adding that loan growth was moderate at 2.2% on year.

The bank's nonperforming loan ratio rose to 3.0% at end-September, from 2.8% at end-June. The bank said that reflected "the current state of the economy and prevailing economic headwinds."

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 144 B
EBIT 2019 78 293 M
Net income 2019 42 960 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,00%
P/E ratio 2019 9,18x
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,69x
Capitalization 396 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 142,80  THB
Last Close Price 116,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthid Nanthawithaya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anand Panyarachun Chairman
Jens Lottner Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Colin Richard Dinn Chief Technology Officer Senior EVP
Vichit Suraphongchai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL13 101
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.88%382 618
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.62%277 715
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.44%273 921
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.62%211 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.17%202 293
