Siam Commercial Bank PCL : 3Q Net Profit Rises 41% on Year

Siam Commercial Bank PCL (SCB.TH) said third-quarter net profit rose 41% on year on the back of a one-time capital gain from the sale of a life-insurance business.

Net profit for the period was 14.80 billion Thai baht ($488.3 million), the Thai bank said Friday.

Net interest income climbed 7.4% to THB26.19 billion, it said, adding that loan growth was moderate at 2.2% on year.

The bank's nonperforming loan ratio rose to 3.0% at end-September, from 2.8% at end-June. The bank said that reflected "the current state of the economy and prevailing economic headwinds."

