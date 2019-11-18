Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Siam Commercial Bank PCL    SCB   TH0015010000

SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL

(SCB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southeast Asia stocks: Most markets edge lower as investor sentiment wavers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 12:20am EST
A trader blows a horn as the benchmark index hits a new record high on the first trading day at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) , in the financial district of Makati City, Metro Manila

Most Southeast Asian stock markets inched lower on Monday, with the Philippines leading declines, as investors laid off heavy bets amid political unrest in Hong Kong and a lack of concrete signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations.

Doubts about the trade talks emerged early last week, although optimism gradually returned as U.S. officials sounded more positive. Neither side, however, provided concrete details about headway in their trade talks.

On Saturday, Chinese state media said the two sides had "constructive talks" on trade that included Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

A dramatic escalation of the political unrest in Hong Kong dented investor sentiment further, as local police warned that they were ready to use live bullets if "rioters" continued to use lethal weapons.

"In the short term, trade negotiations and the unrest in Hong Kong are two major factors that suppress the risk appetite across Asia," said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CFA in a note.

Broader Asian peers rallied after the central bank of China, Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner, unexpectedly trimmed a key interbank lending rate on Monday, the first easing in the liquidity tool in more than four years. However, the rate cut failed to lift risk appetite in the Southeast Asian region.

The Philippines index slipped to its lowest in four weeks, with financial services provider GT Capital Holdings shedding over 2.3%, while telecommunication services provider Globe Telecom lost 1%.

Indonesian stocks retreated from previous session's gains, with index heavyweight Telekomunikasi Indonesia accounting for a majority of losses in the benchmark.

The Thai index was flat after data showed that the country's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest quarterly rate in a year in the third quarter, leading the government to cut this year's growth estimate once again.

Financials were the biggest drags in the index, with Siam Commercial Bank dropping 1.3%.

Bucking the sombre mood, Singapore's index logged in marginal gains even after data implied that the city-state's exports in October shrank for an eighth straight month, missing expectations.

While electronics shipments fell 16.4% in October, the figure could be viewed as showing some tentative signs of stabilization after hitting bottom in June this year, OCBC said in a note.

The Malaysian index traded little changed, while Vietnamese stocks dipped to their lowest since Nov. 1.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0506 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3248.26 3238.86 0.29

Bangkok 1603.37 1602.23 0.07

Manila 7897.64 7932.96 -0.45

Jakarta 6111.46 6128.345 -0.28

Kuala Lumpur 1593.88 1594.75 -0.05

Ho Chi Minh 1004.88 1010.03 -0.51

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3248.26 3068.76 5.85

Bangkok 1603.37 1563.88 2.53

Manila 7897.64 7,466.02 5.78

Jakarta 6111.46 6,194.50 -1.34

Kuala Lumpur 1593.88 1690.58 -5.72

Ho Chi Minh 1004.88 892.54 12.59

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Arundhati Dutta
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBE TELECOM, INC. End-of-day quote.
GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC End-of-day quote.
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL
12:20aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets edge lower as investor sentiment wavers
RE
11/12JOINT STK COM BK FOR FOREIGN TRADE V : FWD in insurance distribution deal with V..
RE
11/11SE ASIA STOCKS : Tumble as Hong Kong chaos, trade deal uncertainty hurt sentimen..
RE
10/21PACE DEVELOPMENT PCL : Thailand's Pace Development Faces Loan Default
DJ
10/17SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL : 3Q Net Profit Rises 41% on Year
DJ
09/26SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL : Completes $3 Billion Sale of Life Insurance Business ..
DJ
09/11Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
RE
09/09Thailand's Central, China's JD.com launch financial services app Dolfin
RE
09/05Siam Commercial Bank partners with Sea Group to expand digital lending
RE
08/28SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 150 B
EBIT 2019 85 420 M
Net income 2019 44 450 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 8,92x
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,71x
Capitalization 399 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 136,93  THB
Last Close Price 117,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthid Nanthawithaya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anand Panyarachun Chairman
Jens Lottner Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Colin Richard Dinn Chief Technology Officer Senior EVP
Vichit Suraphongchai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIAM COMMERCIAL BANK PCL13 198
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.74%406 208
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.71%296 209
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.72%284 971
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.08%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.57%200 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group