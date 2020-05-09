SIAM MAKR : Appointment of auditors to review Q1/2020 financial statements

Log in
05/09/2020 | 03:14am EDT

Translation

Date:

May 8, 2020

Subject:

Appointment of auditors to review Q1/2020 financial statements

To:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 of Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("the Company") held on 3 April 2020, resolved to indefinitely postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("2020 AGM") due to the pandemic of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID -19). As a result, the agenda to consider and approve the appointment of external auditors and the determination of the audit fee for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was therefore postponed.

Nonetheless, pursuant to the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board Tor Jor 28/2020 dated 27 March 2020 issued by the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), listed companies which are unable to arrange the AGM and appoint company's auditors are able to submit the company's financial statements for the 1st quarter of 2020 reviewed by auditors who were approved by SEC and appointed by the company's board of directors. In addition, the company shall propose the agenda item of appointment of the company's auditors as aforementioned in the upcoming AGM.

In this regard, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 held on 3 April 2020 resolved to appoint the auditor from KPMG Phoomchai Audit Limited to review the Company's financial statements for the 1st quarter of 2020. The Company shall report this matter to the upcoming AGM together with the agenda item of the appointment of external auditors and the determination of the audit fee for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The name list of auditors is listed below.

1)

Mr. Charoen Phosamritlert

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4068 and/or

2)

Mrs. Munchupa Singsuksawat

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 6112 and/or

3)

Ms. Sujitra Masena

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 8645

1 of 2

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Siam Makro Public Company Limited

----------------------

(Saowaluck Thithapant)

Group Chief Shared Service Officer - Siam Makro

SET & Investor Relations

Tel. 02 067 8999 Ext. 8255/8261/8260/8285

Fax. 02 067 9044

2 of 2

Disclaimer

Siam Makro pcl published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 07:13:05 UTC
