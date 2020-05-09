SIAM MAKR : Appointment of auditors to review Q1/2020 financial statements

Translation Date: May 8, 2020 Subject: Appointment of auditors to review Q1/2020 financial statements To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 of Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("the Company") held on 3 April 2020, resolved to indefinitely postpone the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("2020 AGM") due to the pandemic of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID -19). As a result, the agenda to consider and approve the appointment of external auditors and the determination of the audit fee for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was therefore postponed.

Nonetheless, pursuant to the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board Tor Jor 28/2020 dated 27 March 2020 issued by the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), listed companies which are unable to arrange the AGM and appoint company's auditors are able to submit the company's financial statements for the 1st quarter of 2020 reviewed by auditors who were approved by SEC and appointed by the company's board of directors. In addition, the company shall propose the agenda item of appointment of the company's auditors as aforementioned in the upcoming AGM.

In this regard, the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2020 held on 3 April 2020 resolved to appoint the auditor from KPMG Phoomchai Audit Limited to review the Company's financial statements for the 1st quarter of 2020. The Company shall report this matter to the upcoming AGM together with the agenda item of the appointment of external auditors and the determination of the audit fee for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The name list of auditors is listed below.

1) Mr. Charoen Phosamritlert Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 4068 and/or 2) Mrs. Munchupa Singsuksawat Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 6112 and/or 3) Ms. Sujitra Masena Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 8645

