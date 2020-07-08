SIAM MAKR : Disclosure of the Attendance Form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

Log in
07/08/2020 | 01:34am EDT

TranslationDate:July 3, 2020

Subject: Disclosure of the Attendance Form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders on the Company's website

To:President of the Stock Exchange of ThailandReference is made to the schedule of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") of Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("the Company") which is scheduled on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3.00 p.m., at Convention Room, 4th floor, Siam Makro Public Company Limited, Tara Phatthanakan Building, No. 1468 Phatthanakan Road, Phatthanakan Sub District, Suan Luang District, Bangkok. The Company would like to inform you that the Attendance Form for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has been disclosed on the Company's website at https://www.siammakro.co.th/en/investor_meeting.php since July 3, 2020.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

-- // --

(Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant)

Group Chief Shared Service Officer - Siam Makro

SET & Investor Relations

Tel. 02 067 8999 extension 8255/8261/8260/8285

Fax. 02 067 9044

-1-

Disclaimer

Siam Makro pcl published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:01 UTC
