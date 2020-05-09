SIAM MAKR : Operating Result Quarter 1/2020 Ending 31 March 2020

Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "Makro") would like to announce the financial performance of the Company and its subsidiaries for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, which has been reviewed by its Certified Public Accountant as follow;

Total Revenues

In 1Q20, the Company registered consolidated total sales of Baht 55,159 million, an increase of 8.8% YoY, driven by the 6 new stores opened during past 12 months and a strong performance of Makro Thailand owing to its continuous store format development, service enhancement with the O2O platform, and a dedication in tailoring products to specific needs of target customers.

The COVID-19 affected sales of Makro in February 2020, due to a slowdown in consumption from business operators in tourism sector. In late March, Marko Thailand and Makro International experienced short-term rises in sales from customers' panic buying and stocking up on dry food amid concerns over the COVID-19 and government's control measures. Contrarily, the pandemic took a toll on Food Service APME, whose sales have anticipated significant contractions since February, as the viral transmission broadly affected global tourism industry, resulting in large-scale shutdowns of airlines, hotels, and restaurants.

When aggregating revenue from rendering of services and other income of totaling Baht 1,149 million, the Company posted total revenues of Baht 56,308 million, rose by Baht 4,509 million or 8.7% from the same period of last year.

Distribution Costs and Administrative Expenses

In 1Q20, the Company and its subsidiaries incurred Baht 4,413 million of distribution costs and administrative expenses, or equivalent to 7.8% of total revenues, increased by Baht 274 million or 6.6% YoY. The surge was mainly from an increase of Baht 135 million, or 4.5% YoY, in distribution costs, led by increasing store numbers. Likewise, administrative expenses rose by Baht 139 million, or 12.5% YoY, largely due to the following distinct sources: a) growing employee benefits, b) increase in computer expenses in relation to the O2O Omni-channel (e.g. platform development cost and Makro application costs, etc.), c) starting-up and pre-operating expenses at start-up phase of Makro China and Myanmar, and d) extraordinary expenses for business continuity management to ensure effectiveness of the business operation and that the Makro staffs, customers, business premises as well as goods and products are safe from the COVID-19.

