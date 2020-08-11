Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Siam Makro    MAKRO   TH0429010Z01

SIAM MAKRO

(MAKRO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIAM MAKR : Operating Result Quarter 2/2020 Ending 30 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 04:09am EDT

Headline:

Notification of the Board of Directors' Resolutions No. 6/2020 on the interim

dividend payment

Security Symbol:

MAKRO

Announcement Details

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject

Cash dividend payment

Date of Board resolution

10-Aug-2020

Type of dividend payment

Cash dividend payment

Record date for the right to receive dividends

25-Aug-2020

Ex-dividend date

24-Aug-2020

Payment for

Common shareholders

Cash dividend payment (baht per share)

0.40

Par value (baht)

0.50

Payment date

04-Sep-2020

Paid from

Operating period from 01-Jan-2020 to 30-Jun-2020

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

Signature _________________

(Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant) Group Chief Shared Service Officer - Siam Makro

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Makro pcl published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 08:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIAM MAKRO
04:09aSIAM MAKR : Operating Result Quarter 2/2020 Ending 30 June 2020
PU
04:09aSIAM MAKR : Reviewed Financial Performance Quarter 2/2563 (F45)
PU
08/10SIAM MAKR : Disclosure of Minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
08/07Thailand?s CP Group expands e-commerce with purchase of HK-based Chilindo
RE
07/29SIAM MAKR : Resolutions of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
07/08SIAM MAKR : Disclosure of the Attendance Form for the 2020 Annual General Meetin..
PU
06/01SIAM MAKR : Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.4/2020 and schedul..
PU
05/09SIAM MAKR : Operating Result Quarter 1/2020 Ending 31 March 2020
PU
05/09SIAM MAKR : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1/2020 (F45)
PU
05/09SIAM MAKR : Appointment of auditors to review Q1/2020 financial statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 219 B 7 039 M 7 039 M
Net income 2020 6 604 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2020 4 118 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 193 B 6 208 M 6 208 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 174
Free-Float 6,26%
Chart SIAM MAKRO
Duration : Period :
Siam Makro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIAM MAKRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 41,67 THB
Last Close Price 40,25 THB
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suchada Ithijarukul Second Vice Chairman & Group CEO
Arsa Sarasin Chairman
Saowaluck Thithapant Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stephen Howe Chief Business & Information Officer
Prasert Jarupanich Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIAM MAKRO29.84%6 208
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION15.68%150 118
TARGET CORPORATION3.69%66 472
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION23.92%48 655
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.66%43 643
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED56.25%14 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group