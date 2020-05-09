Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Siam Makro    MAKRO   TH0429010Z01

SIAM MAKRO

(MAKRO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIAM MAKR : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1/2020 (F45)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 03:14am EDT

Headline:

Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1 (F45)

Security Symbol:

MAKRO

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 1

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 1

Status

Reviewed

Ending

31 March

Year

2020

2019

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

1,680,860

1,518,414

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

0.35

0.32

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mrs. Saowaluck Thithapant)

Group Chief Shared Service Officer - Siam Makro

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Siam Makro pcl published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 07:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIAM MAKRO
03:14aSIAM MAKR : Appointment of auditors to review Q1/2020 financial statements
PU
03:14aSIAM MAKR : Operating Result Quarter 1/2020 Ending 31 March 2020
PU
03:14aSIAM MAKR : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 1/2020 (F45)
PU
04/03SIAM MAKR : Postponement of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and ..
PU
03/23SIAM MAKR : Disclosure of the Invitation Notice to the 2020 Annual General Meeti..
PU
03/09CP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust ..
RE
03/09CP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust ..
RE
03/09Tesco plans $6.6 billion shareholder return from Asia disposals
RE
03/09Tesco plans $6.6 billion shareholder return from Asia disposals
RE
03/09Tesco plans $6.6 billion shareholder return from Asia disposals
RE
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 221 B
EBIT 2020 8 504 M
Net income 2020 6 521 M
Debt 2020 5 099 M
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart SIAM MAKRO
Duration : Period :
Siam Makro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIAM MAKRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 39,42  THB
Last Close Price 36,25  THB
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suchada Ithijarukul Second Vice Chairman & Group CEO
Arsa Sarasin Chairman
Saowaluck Thithapant Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stephen Howe Chief Business & Information Officer
Prasert Jarupanich Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIAM MAKRO2.11%5 407
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION4.09%134 682
TARGET CORPORATION-11.58%56 661
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION13.07%43 663
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.50%42 309
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.80%12 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group