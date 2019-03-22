Siam Makro Public : Notification of the Company's Additional Public Holiday

Translation
Date: March 22, 2019
Subject: Notification of the Company's Additional Public Holiday
To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand
Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to announce an additional holiday on Monday, 6th May 2019 according to the resolution of the Cabinet to allow people to participate in the Royal Coronation Ceremony of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
Siam Makro Public Company Limited
---------------------
(Saowaluck Thithapant)
Group Chief Financial Officer - Siam Makro
SET & Investor Relations
Tel. 02 067 8999 extension 8255/8261/8260/8285 Fax. 02 067 9044
-1-
Disclaimer
Siam Makro pcl published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 04:14:05 UTC