Siam Makro Public : Notification of the Company's Additional Public Holiday

Date: March 22, 2019

Subject: Notification of the Company's Additional Public Holiday

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Siam Makro Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to announce an additional holiday on Monday, 6th May 2019 according to the resolution of the Cabinet to allow people to participate in the Royal Coronation Ceremony of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Siam Makro Public Company Limited

(Saowaluck Thithapant)

Group Chief Financial Officer - Siam Makro

SET & Investor Relations

Tel. 02 067 8999 extension 8255/8261/8260/8285

