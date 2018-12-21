Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Siauliu Bankas    SAB1L   LT0000102253

SIAULIU BANKAS (SAB1L)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 02:59:41 pm
0.401 EUR   -1.96%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siauliu Bankas : Financial instrument for actualization and renovation of cultural heritage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 03:40pm CET

Viešųjų investicijų plėtros agentūra UAB (VIPA) and Šiaulių Bankas AB have signed an agreement regarding a new financial facility for actualization of cultural heritage objects. Under this agreement loans will be issued to public and private legal entities managing cultural heritage objects.

The Cultural Heritage Fund is a fund established by the VIPA, Finance and Culture Ministries to promote investments in actualization of cultural heritage objects. Up to EUR 5 mln from the European Regional Development Fund are assigned to this fund. The aim of the loans is to promote investment in cultural heritage objects in order to adapt them to the needs of society, to preserve and reveal valuable properties of heritage objects, to adapt them to various needs, to increase the interest of the Lithuanian people in the cultural heritage, to improve the image of Lithuania as an attractive tourism country in Lithuanian and foreign markets.

Šiaulių Bankas has been selected as a manager for this financial facility. The maximum loan limit per beneficiary is EUR 1 mln. Loan maturity can reach up to 15 years, the interest rate will comprise of 6 months EURIBOR plus 1% bank's margin, the maximum interest rate will not exceed the annual interest of 3 per cent.

Loans for actualization and renovation of a cultural heritage will be provided only for projects that are in line with the requirements of the Programme for Modernization of Cultural Objects . The critical financing condition - the object must be included in the Register of Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Lithuania in accordance with the Law on the Protection of Immovable Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Lithuania and the project which includes investments in the object of cultural heritage and marketing instruments to create additional (new) flows of visitors. Also, at least 5 years after the end of the project financing, people must be allowed to visit the reconstructed cultural heritage object.

It needs to be noted that projects for actualization of cultural heritage objects can be combined with projects of heritage management of these objects, related subsidies or other facilities.

Call for application under the new facility will be announced by Šiaulių Bankas in Q1 2019.

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 14:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIAULIU BANKAS
03:40pSIAULIU BANKAS : Financial instrument for actualization and renovation of cultur..
PU
12/18SIAULIU BANKAS : “Smart-ID” – Faster and Easier Way to Login t..
PU
12/06SIAULIU BANKAS : Bonds of Šiaulių Bankas - on the List of Nasdaq Vil..
PU
11/15SIAULIU BANKAS : Lithuanian bank Siauliu Bankas leads trade on Baltic stock exch..
AQ
11/14APRANGA : Lithuanian clothing retailer Apranga leads trade on Baltic stock excha..
AQ
11/14SIAULIU BANKAS : Šiaulių Bankas calls not to get hooked by scammers
PU
11/12SIAULIU BANKAS : Spoofed e-mails deceptively signed by Šiaulių Banka..
PU
11/05SIAULIU BANKAS : Šiaulių Bankas group earnings show solid growth
PU
10/30SIAULIU BANKAS : Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp leads trade on Baltic sto..
AQ
10/30SIAULIU BANKAS : Business hours of Šiaulių Bankas on October 31 and ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 76,7 M
EBIT 2018 53,8 M
Net income 2018 42,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,61%
P/E ratio 2018 5,11
P/E ratio 2019 6,49
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 222 M
Chart SIAULIU BANKAS
Duration : Period :
Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,62 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Vytautas Sinius CEO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIAULIU BANKAS-16.67%255
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-8.36%175 726
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%77 661
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-17.20%49 388
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC54.19%49 294
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-18.06%48 020
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.