Siauliu Bankas : Information on Customer Identity Documents

09/20/2019 | 03:52am EDT

Dear Clients,

Please be informed that the procedure for identification of the Customer, its representative and the Beneficiary shall change from 25 September 2019. The clients providing a driving license or residence permit in a country other than the Republic of Lithuania in the EEA will not be served.

The following documents are eligible for identification and confirmation:

  • Passport;
  • Identity card;
  • Permit to reside in Lithuania temporarily or permanently.

We kindly ask You to make sure that you always have a valid identity document with You when you visit the bank branch so that You could submit it to the Bank's employee.

In case of any queries, do not hesitate to contact us by tel. 1813 ( +370 37 301 337 when calling from abroad), e-mail to kc@sb.lt or visit any customer service point of Šiaulių Bankas .

Yours
Šiaulių Bankas

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:51:00 UTC
Financials (LTL)
Sales 2019 273 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,22%
P/E ratio 2019 7,93x
P/E ratio 2020 7,84x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 1 058 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,10  LTL
Last Close Price 1,76  LTL
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Vytautas Sinius CEO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIAULIU BANKAS27.18%339
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.06%168 997
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.45%53 272
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 969
QNB0.01%49 477
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK20.51%49 419
