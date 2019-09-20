Siauliu Bankas : Information on Customer Identity Documents

Dear Clients,

Please be informed that the procedure for identification of the Customer, its representative and the Beneficiary shall change from 25 September 2019. The clients providing a driving license or residence permit in a country other than the Republic of Lithuania in the EEA will not be served.

The following documents are eligible for identification and confirmation:

Passport;

Identity card;

Permit to reside in Lithuania temporarily or permanently.

We kindly ask You to make sure that you always have a valid identity document with You when you visit the bank branch so that You could submit it to the Bank's employee.

In case of any queries, do not hesitate to contact us by tel. 1813 ( +370 37 301 337 when calling from abroad), e-mail to kc@sb.lt or visit any customer service point of Šiaulių Bankas .

Yours

Šiaulių Bankas