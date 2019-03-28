Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Siauliu Bankas    SAB1L   LT0000102253

SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siauliu Bankas : Šiaulių Bankas will pay dividends, a resolution regarding buying in of the Bank's shares is passed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

Audited previous year record results were presented and approved, decisions about the dividends and purchase of shares were made at today's general meeting of the shareholders of Šiaulių Bankas.

'The last year for our Bank was particularly successful: we reached the highest profit result, significantly increased the volume of lending and the deposit portfolio, earned the name of the best customer servicing bank. We strive to create value for investors, so today I am glad with the shareholders' decisions - in particular with the approved allocation of profit which includes expected good dividends and the possibility for the bank to buy its own shares in order to maintain the stock price of the market', commented the Bank's Chief Executive Officer Vytautas Sinius.

Dividends: one tenth from the nominal value.

The meeting of shareholders approved the proposal of the Board to allocate profits to shareholders by paying dividends. It was suggested to assign dividend of EUR 0.029 per one ordinary share with EUR 0.29 nominal value, this represents 10% of the nominal value of the shares.

Assigned dividends will be paid in accordance with the number of the shares held by the shareholders on the end of the day of accounting of the meeting rights. The date of meeting rights accounting is 11 April 2019. The Bank will publish later the information about the procedure for the payment of the dividend.

The buying of own shares is for maintaining price in the market

The shareholders also approved the purchase of own shares and the conditions for such purchase. The maximum allowed number for purchase was set: the total par value of the own shares owned by the Bank must be no more than one tenth of the value of the Bank's authorized capital.

Term for acquisition of the shares was also approved: the Bank can acquire the shares within 18 months from the date of this meeting. The maximum purchase price per share is set at 15 per cent higher than the market price of the share on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange at the time when the Board decides to purchase own shares, however, not higher than the book value of the share calculated according to the published most recent bank's financial statements. The minimum purchase price is 15% less than the market price of the Bank's shares in Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, when the Board decides on the purchase of its own shares.

The shareholders' meeting also decided to approve the financial statements for the year 2018 and approve the Rules for Granting Shares.

During 2018, Šiaulių Bankas group earned EUR 52.6 million non-audited net profit, which is by 64% more compared to 2017, which earned EUR 32.1 million. 2018 fourth-quarter net profit amounted to EUR 14.1 million. Recurring activity result increased by 14% during the year.

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 19:45:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIAULIU BANKAS
03:46pSIAULIU BANKAS : Šiaulių Bankas will pay dividends, a resolution reg..
PU
03/21SIAULIU BANKAS : Due to technical works temporary malfunctions of the internet s..
PU
03/19SIAULIU BANKAS : Šiaulių Bankas provides certificates for income and..
PU
03/14SIAULIU BANKAS : Lithuanian bank Siauliu Bankas leads trade on Baltic stock exch..
AQ
03/13SIAULIU BANKAS : Šiaulių Bankas and Juodeliai UAB signed a 20 millio..
PU
02/06SIAULIU BANKAS : Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas leads trade on Baltic stock exchange..
AQ
02/04SIAULIU BANKAS : Lithuanian bank Siauliu Bankas leads trade on Baltic stock exch..
AQ
01/10SIAULIU BANKAS : Vilkaviškio Customer service Point will be temporary clo..
PU
01/04SIAULIU BANKAS : EBRD-New financing for energy efficiency loans in Lithuania wit..
AQ
01/03SIAULIU BANKAS : EIB and Šiaulių Bankas continue financing of loans ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 88,8 M
EBIT 2019 52,9 M
Net income 2019 37,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 6,57
P/E ratio 2020 6,90
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,90x
Capitalization 276 M
Chart SIAULIU BANKAS
Duration : Period :
Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,64 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Vytautas Sinius CEO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIAULIU BANKAS14.71%311
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD2.50%189 499
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 082
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP6.05%52 447
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD2.84%50 263
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK13.06%48 355
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.