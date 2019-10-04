Siauliu Bankas : The General part of the Agreement for Provision of Investment Services and other documents related to the provision of investment services are changing

Dear Clients,

Please be informed that since 04 November 2019 the updated conditions of the general part of the Agreement for Provision of Investment Services (hereinafter - the Agreement) shall enter into force. We kindly invite the clients who have signed this Agreement to familiarize themselves with the updated conditions which are available here.

The General Part of the Agreement has been amended and supplemented with the conditions for informing the clients about the acceptance and execution of the securities order, and the clause that execution of the securities order submitted by the client shall be started immediately, but not later than by the end of the banking business day.

Clients who agree with the updated General Conditions of the Agreement do not need to take any actions. Clients who do not agree with the updated conditions have the right to terminate the Agreement by informing Šiaulių Bankas thereof in writing. It shall be deemed that the Client agrees with the published amendments if he/she does not inform Šiaulių Bankas regarding his/her disagreement prior to the effective day of the amendments.

Please note that from 04 November 2019 the updated pre-information (ex-ante) on costs and related taxes, the Rules on Client Category Determination and Description of Financial instruments and relating risks shall also come in force. The updated documents are available here.

In case of any queries, do not hesitate to contact us by tel. 1813 ( +370 37 301 337 when calling from abroad), e-mail to kc@sb.lt or visit any customer service point of Šiaulių Bankas.

Yours,

Šiaulių Bankas