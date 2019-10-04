Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Siauliu Bankas    SAB1L   LT0000102253

SIAULIU BANKAS

(SAB1L)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siauliu Bankas : The General part of the Agreement for Provision of Investment Services and other documents related to the provision of investment services are changing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 02:43am EDT

Dear Clients,　

Please be informed that since 04 November 2019 the updated conditions of the general part of the Agreement for Provision of Investment Services (hereinafter - the Agreement) shall enter into force. We kindly invite the clients who have signed this Agreement to familiarize themselves with the updated conditions which are available here.

The General Part of the Agreement has been amended and supplemented with the conditions for informing the clients about the acceptance and execution of the securities order, and the clause that execution of the securities order submitted by the client shall be started immediately, but not later than by the end of the banking business day.

Clients who agree with the updated General Conditions of the Agreement do not need to take any actions. Clients who do not agree with the updated conditions have the right to terminate the Agreement by informing Šiaulių Bankas thereof in writing. It shall be deemed that the Client agrees with the published amendments if he/she does not inform Šiaulių Bankas regarding his/her disagreement prior to the effective day of the amendments.

Please note that from 04 November 2019 the updated pre-information (ex-ante) on costs and related taxes, the Rules on Client Category Determination and Description of Financial instruments and relating risks shall also come in force. The updated documents are available here.

In case of any queries, do not hesitate to contact us by tel. 1813 ( +370 37 301 337 when calling from abroad), e-mail to kc@sb.lt or visit any customer service point of Šiaulių Bankas.　

Yours,
Šiaulių Bankas

Disclaimer

Siauliu Bankas AB published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 06:41:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIAULIU BANKAS
02:43aSIAULIU BANKAS : The General part of the Agreement for Provision of Investment S..
PU
09/20SIAULIU BANKAS : EBRD to withdraw from Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas, to stay in Ci..
AQ
09/20SIAULIU BANKAS : Information on Customer Identity Documents
PU
08/09SIAULIU BANKAS : Lithuanian bank Siauliu Bankas leads trade on Baltic stock exch..
AQ
08/01SIAULIU BANKAS : Further refurbishments of Šiaulių Bankas units in A..
PU
07/23SIAULIU BANKAS : Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas leads trade on Baltic stock exchange..
AQ
07/09SIAULIU BANKAS : Deposit agreement conditions are changing
PU
07/02SIAULIU BANKAS : Estonian port operator Tallinna Sadam leads trade on Baltic sto..
AQ
06/27SIAULIU BANKAS : The customer service points of Šiaulių Bankas to be..
PU
06/27SIAULIU BANKAS : The campaign “Worth to pay with card” is over. Even..
PU
More news
Financials (LTL)
Sales 2019 273 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 7,87x
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,63x
Capitalization 1 050 M
Chart SIAULIU BANKAS
Duration : Period :
Siauliu Bankas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,05  LTL
Last Close Price 1,75  LTL
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Algirdas Butkus Chairman-Management Board
Vytautas Sinius CEO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Arvydas Salda Chairman-Supervisory Board
Donatas Savickas Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Jonas Bartkus Head-Information Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIAULIU BANKAS26.18%334
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED16.48%54 084
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 246
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%49 398
QNB-0.46%48 924
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK20.82%48 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group