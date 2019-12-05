Log in
Sibanye Gold : Directors dealings

0
12/05/2019 | 08:46am EST

Sibanye Gold Limited

Trading as Sibanye-Stillwater

Reg. 2002/031431/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Share code: SGL

ISIN - ZAE000173951

Issuer code: SGL

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Business Address:

Libanon Business Park

1 Hospital Street

(Off Cedar Ave)

Libanon, Westonaria, 1780

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5

Westonaria, 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600

Fax +27 11 278 9863

MARKET RELEASE

Director dealings

Johannesburg, 5 December 2019: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL) in compliance with paragraphs

3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("the Listings Requirements") hereby advises shareholders that Messrs NJ Froneman and C Keyter, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Sibanye Gold Limited have retained and/ or sold Bonus Shares which were granted on 1 March 2019 ("the Grant Date") in terms of The

Sibanye Gold Limited 2017 Share Plan. Bonus Shares awarded to Messrs Froneman and Keyter were sold in order to settle the associated tax liability.

Name

NJ Froneman

Position

Chief Executive Officer

Company

Sibanye Gold Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of Shares

67 956

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R1 982 283.31

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

NJ Froneman

Position

Chief Executive Officer

Company

Sibanye Gold Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of Shares

78 188

Class of Security

Ordinary Shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R2 280 751.78

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

NJ Froneman

Position

Chief Executive Officer

Company

Sibanye Gold Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability

Transaction Date

3 December 2019

1

Number of ADRs

3 005

Class of Security

ADR

Market Price per ADR:

Low -

$8.6150

High -

$8.8800

sell price -

$8.6670

Total Value

$26 044.33

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

NJ Froneman

Position

Chief Executive Officer

Company

Sibanye Gold Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019

Transaction Date

3 December 2019

Number of ADRs

7 440

Class of Security

ADR

Market Price per ADR:

$7.9600

Total Value

$59 222.40

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

C Keyter

Position

Chief Financial Officer

Company

Sibanye Gold Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of Shares

42 785

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R1 248 042.73

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

C Keyter

Position

Chief Financial Officer

Company

Sibanye Gold Limited

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of Shares

49 227

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R1 435 956.51

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.

Dealing in securities by directors of major subsidiaries

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are further advised that directors of major subsidiaries of Sibanye-Stillwater being Mr Chris Bateman and Dr Richard Stewart, Executive Directors of Stillwater Mining Company have retained and/ or sold Bonus and Performance Shares which were granted on 1 March 2019 ("the Grant Date") in terms of The Sibanye Gold Limited 2017 Share Plan.

Name

CM Bateman

Position

Executive Director

Company

Stillwater Mining Company

2

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares

Transaction Date

3 December 2019

Number of ADRs

24 085

Class of Security

ADR

Market Price per ADR:

Low -

$8.6150

High -

$8.8800

sell price -

$8.6944

Total Value

$209 404.62

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

RA Stewart

Position

Executive Director

Company

Stillwater Mining Company

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

25 247

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R736 457.51

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

RA Stewart

Position

Executive Director

Company

Stillwater Mining Company

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

29 048

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R847 333.06

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.

Dealing in securities by prescribed officers of the Company

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are further advised that the following prescribed officers of the Company have retained and/ or sold Bonus and Performance Shares which were granted on 1 March 2019 ("the Grant Date") in terms of The Sibanye Gold Limited 2017 Share Plan.

Name

D Mostert

Position

EVP: Organisational Effectiveness

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

51 076

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R1 489 892.03

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

3

Name

H Dikgale

Position

EVP: Legal and Compliance

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

20 416

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R595 536.76

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

H Dikgale

Position

EVP: Legal and Compliance

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

23 491

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R685 234.82

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

R van Niekerk

Position

EVP: SA Platinum Operations

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

69 955

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R2 040 595.34

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

S Bessit

Position

EVP: SA Gold Operations

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

18 746

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R546 822.69

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

S Bessit

Position

EVP: SA Gold Operations

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

21 569

4

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R629 169.89

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

T Nkosi

Position

EVP: Corporate Affairs

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

43 635

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R1 272 837.31

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

W Robinson

Position

EVP: Group Technical

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

24 637

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R718 663.75

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

Name

W Robinson

Position

EVP: Group Technical

Nature of interest

Direct and Beneficial

Nature of transaction

Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019

Transaction Date

2 December 2019

Number of shares

28 347

Class of Security

Ordinary shares

Market Price per share:

Low -

R28.8500

High -

R29.4500

sell price -

R29.1701

Total Value

R826 884.82

Vesting Period

Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date

In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.

Contacts:

Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Proprietary) Limited

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

5

This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "target", "will", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "can" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The forward-looking statements set out in this announcement involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye-Stillwater, that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sibanye-Stillwater undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, save as required by applicable law.

6

Disclaimer

Sibanye Gold Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:45:04 UTC
