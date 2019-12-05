Sibanye Gold : Directors dealings

Sibanye Gold Limited
Trading as Sibanye-Stillwater
Reg. 2002/031431/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Share code: SGL
ISIN - ZAE000173951
Issuer code: SGL
("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")
Business Address:
Libanon Business Park
1 Hospital Street
(Off Cedar Ave)
Libanon, Westonaria, 1780
Postal Address:
Private Bag X5
Westonaria, 1780
Tel +27 11 278 9600
Fax +27 11 278 9863
MARKET RELEASE
Director dealings
Johannesburg, 5 December 2019: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL) in compliance with paragraphs
3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("the Listings Requirements") hereby advises shareholders that Messrs NJ Froneman and C Keyter, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Sibanye Gold Limited have retained and/ or sold Bonus Shares which were granted on 1 March 2019 ("the Grant Date") in terms of The
Sibanye Gold Limited 2017 Share Plan. Bonus Shares awarded to Messrs Froneman and Keyter were sold in order to settle the associated tax liability.
|
Name
|
NJ Froneman
|
Position
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Company
|
Sibanye Gold Limited
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of Shares
|
67 956
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R1 982 283.31
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
Name
|
NJ Froneman
|
Position
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Company
|
Sibanye Gold Limited
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of Shares
|
78 188
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R2 280 751.78
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
Name
|
NJ Froneman
|
Position
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Company
|
Sibanye Gold Limited
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability
|
Transaction Date
|
3 December 2019
|
|
|
Number of ADRs
|
3 005
|
|
Class of Security
|
ADR
|
|
Market Price per ADR:
|
|
|
Low -
|
$8.6150
|
|
High -
|
$8.8800
|
|
sell price -
|
$8.6670
|
|
Total Value
|
$26 044.33
|
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
NJ Froneman
|
|
Position
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Company
|
Sibanye Gold Limited
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019
|
|
Transaction Date
|
3 December 2019
|
|
Number of ADRs
|
7 440
|
|
Class of Security
|
ADR
|
|
Market Price per ADR:
|
$7.9600
|
|
Total Value
|
$59 222.40
|
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
C Keyter
|
|
Position
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Company
|
Sibanye Gold Limited
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability
|
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
|
Number of Shares
|
42 785
|
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
|
Total Value
|
R1 248 042.73
|
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
C Keyter
|
|
Position
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Company
|
Sibanye Gold Limited
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019
|
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
|
Number of Shares
|
49 227
|
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
|
Total Value
|
R1 435 956.51
|
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.
Dealing in securities by directors of major subsidiaries
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are further advised that directors of major subsidiaries of Sibanye-Stillwater being Mr Chris Bateman and Dr Richard Stewart, Executive Directors of Stillwater Mining Company have retained and/ or sold Bonus and Performance Shares which were granted on 1 March 2019 ("the Grant Date") in terms of The Sibanye Gold Limited 2017 Share Plan.
|
Name
|
CM Bateman
|
Position
|
Executive Director
|
Company
|
Stillwater Mining Company
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares
|
Transaction Date
|
3 December 2019
|
Number of ADRs
|
24 085
|
Class of Security
|
ADR
|
Market Price per ADR:
|
|
Low -
|
$8.6150
|
High -
|
$8.8800
|
sell price -
|
$8.6944
|
Total Value
|
$209 404.62
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
|
|
Name
|
RA Stewart
|
Position
|
Executive Director
|
Company
|
Stillwater Mining Company
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
25 247
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R736 457.51
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
|
|
Name
|
RA Stewart
|
Position
|
Executive Director
|
Company
|
Stillwater Mining Company
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
29 048
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R847 333.06
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.
Dealing in securities by prescribed officers of the Company
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are further advised that the following prescribed officers of the Company have retained and/ or sold Bonus and Performance Shares which were granted on 1 March 2019 ("the Grant Date") in terms of The Sibanye Gold Limited 2017 Share Plan.
|
Name
|
D Mostert
|
Position
|
EVP: Organisational Effectiveness
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
51 076
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R1 489 892.03
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
|
|
Name
|
H Dikgale
|
Position
|
EVP: Legal and Compliance
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
20 416
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R595 536.76
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
Name
|
H Dikgale
|
Position
|
EVP: Legal and Compliance
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
23 491
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R685 234.82
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
Name
|
R van Niekerk
|
Position
|
EVP: SA Platinum Operations
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
69 955
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R2 040 595.34
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
Name
|
S Bessit
|
Position
|
EVP: SA Gold Operations
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
18 746
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R546 822.69
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
Name
|
S Bessit
|
Position
|
EVP: SA Gold Operations
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
21 569
|
|
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R629 169.89
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
|
|
Name
|
T Nkosi
|
Position
|
EVP: Corporate Affairs
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
43 635
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R1 272 837.31
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
|
|
Name
|
W Robinson
|
Position
|
EVP: Group Technical
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
24 637
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R718 663.75
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
|
|
|
Name
|
W Robinson
|
Position
|
EVP: Group Technical
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct and Beneficial
|
Nature of transaction
|
Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019
|
Transaction Date
|
2 December 2019
|
Number of shares
|
28 347
|
Class of Security
|
Ordinary shares
|
Market Price per share:
|
|
Low -
|
R28.8500
|
High -
|
R29.4500
|
sell price -
|
R29.1701
|
Total Value
|
R826 884.82
|
Vesting Period
|
Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date
In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained.
Contacts:
Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com
James Wellsted
Head of Investor Relations +27 (0) 83 453 4014
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Proprietary) Limited
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "target", "will", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "can" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The forward-looking statements set out in this announcement involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye-Stillwater, that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sibanye-Stillwater undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, save as required by applicable law.
Disclaimer
Sibanye Gold Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:45:04 UTC