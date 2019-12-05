Sibanye Gold : Directors dealings 0 12/05/2019 | 08:46am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sibanye Gold Limited Trading as Sibanye-Stillwater Reg. 2002/031431/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Share code: SGL ISIN - ZAE000173951 Issuer code: SGL ("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group") Business Address: Libanon Business Park 1 Hospital Street (Off Cedar Ave) Libanon, Westonaria, 1780 Postal Address: Private Bag X5 Westonaria, 1780 Tel +27 11 278 9600 Fax +27 11 278 9863 MARKET RELEASE Director dealings Johannesburg, 5 December 2019: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL) in compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("the Listings Requirements") hereby advises shareholders that Messrs NJ Froneman and C Keyter, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Sibanye Gold Limited have retained and/ or sold Bonus Shares which were granted on 1 March 2019 ("the Grant Date") in terms of The Sibanye Gold Limited 2017 Share Plan. Bonus Shares awarded to Messrs Froneman and Keyter were sold in order to settle the associated tax liability. Name NJ Froneman Position Chief Executive Officer Company Sibanye Gold Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of Shares 67 956 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R1 982 283.31 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name NJ Froneman Position Chief Executive Officer Company Sibanye Gold Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019 Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of Shares 78 188 Class of Security Ordinary Shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R2 280 751.78 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name NJ Froneman Position Chief Executive Officer Company Sibanye Gold Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability Transaction Date 3 December 2019 1 Number of ADRs 3 005 Class of Security ADR Market Price per ADR: Low - $8.6150 High - $8.8800 sell price - $8.6670 Total Value $26 044.33 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name NJ Froneman Position Chief Executive Officer Company Sibanye Gold Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019 Transaction Date 3 December 2019 Number of ADRs 7 440 Class of Security ADR Market Price per ADR: $7.9600 Total Value $59 222.40 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name C Keyter Position Chief Financial Officer Company Sibanye Gold Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of Shares 42 785 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R1 248 042.73 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name C Keyter Position Chief Financial Officer Company Sibanye Gold Limited Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019 Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of Shares 49 227 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R1 435 956.51 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained. Dealing in securities by directors of major subsidiaries In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are further advised that directors of major subsidiaries of Sibanye-Stillwater being Mr Chris Bateman and Dr Richard Stewart, Executive Directors of Stillwater Mining Company have retained and/ or sold Bonus and Performance Shares which were granted on 1 March 2019 ("the Grant Date") in terms of The Sibanye Gold Limited 2017 Share Plan. Name CM Bateman Position Executive Director Company Stillwater Mining Company 2 Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares Transaction Date 3 December 2019 Number of ADRs 24 085 Class of Security ADR Market Price per ADR: Low - $8.6150 High - $8.8800 sell price - $8.6944 Total Value $209 404.62 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name RA Stewart Position Executive Director Company Stillwater Mining Company Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 25 247 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R736 457.51 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name RA Stewart Position Executive Director Company Stillwater Mining Company Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019 Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 29 048 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R847 333.06 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained. Dealing in securities by prescribed officers of the Company In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, shareholders are further advised that the following prescribed officers of the Company have retained and/ or sold Bonus and Performance Shares which were granted on 1 March 2019 ("the Grant Date") in terms of The Sibanye Gold Limited 2017 Share Plan. Name D Mostert Position EVP: Organisational Effectiveness Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 51 076 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R1 489 892.03 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date 3 Name H Dikgale Position EVP: Legal and Compliance Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 20 416 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R595 536.76 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name H Dikgale Position EVP: Legal and Compliance Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019 Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 23 491 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R685 234.82 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name R van Niekerk Position EVP: SA Platinum Operations Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 69 955 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R2 040 595.34 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name S Bessit Position EVP: SA Gold Operations Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 18 746 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R546 822.69 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name S Bessit Position EVP: SA Gold Operations Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019 Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 21 569 4 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R629 169.89 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name T Nkosi Position EVP: Corporate Affairs Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 43 635 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R1 272 837.31 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name W Robinson Position EVP: Group Technical Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction On market sale of bonus shares to cover associated tax liability Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 24 637 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R718 663.75 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date Name W Robinson Position EVP: Group Technical Nature of interest Direct and Beneficial Nature of transaction Retention of bonus shares awarded on 1 March 2019 Transaction Date 2 December 2019 Number of shares 28 347 Class of Security Ordinary shares Market Price per share: Low - R28.8500 High - R29.4500 sell price - R29.1701 Total Value R826 884.82 Vesting Period Vest in equal parts, 9 months and 18 months after the Grant Date In terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listings Requirements, the necessary clearance to deal in the above securities has been obtained. Contacts: Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com James Wellsted Head of Investor Relations +27 (0) 83 453 4014 Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Proprietary) Limited FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS 5 This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "target", "will", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "can" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The forward-looking statements set out in this announcement involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye-Stillwater, that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sibanye-Stillwater undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, save as required by applicable law. 6 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sibanye Gold Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 13:45:04 UTC 0 Latest news on SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED 08:46a SIBANYE GOLD : Posting of transaction documents and notice of scheme meeting rel.. PU 08:46a SIBANYE GOLD : Directors dealings PU 07:06a SIBANYE GOLD : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securiti.. PU 12/02 SIBANYE GOLD : Rand Water recognises Sibanye-Stillwater as the most ‘Colla.. PU 11/27 SIBANYE GOLD : Updated Investor relations meeting presentation PU 11/19 SIBANYE GOLD : Updated Investor relations meeting presentation PU 11/15 Anglo American Platinum, Other Miners Sign Wage Agreement With South African .. DJ 11/15 SIBANYE GOLD : Stillwater signs three-year PGM wage agreements PU 11/07 SIBANYE GOLD : Stillwater adds disclosure to its Q3 2019 Operating update AQ 10/31 Sibanye Cuts Gold Production Guidance After 3Q Decline DJ