Sibanye Gold : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities by Investec

12/05/2019 | 07:06am EST

Sibanye Gold Limited

Trading as Sibanye-Stillwater

Reg. 2002/031431/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Share code: SGL

ISIN - ZAE000173951

Issuer code: SGL

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Business Address:

Libanon Business Park

1 Hospital Street

(Off Cedar Ave)

Libanon, Westonaria, 1780

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5

Westonaria, 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600

Fax +27 11 278 9863

MARKET RELEASE

Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities

Johannesburg, 5 December 2019: In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the Act), Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL) has received formal notification that Investec Asset Management Proprietary Limited has increased its total shareholding from 4.77% to 5.40% of the total issued shares of the Company.

Sibanye-Stillwater has, as required by section 122(3)(a) of the Act filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Contacts:

Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Proprietary) Limited

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use

of words such as "target", "will", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "can" and other

similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The forward-looking statements set out in this announcement involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye-Stillwater, that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sibanye-Stillwater undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, save as required by applicable law.

1

Disclaimer

Sibanye Gold Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 12:05:08 UTC
