Sibanye Gold : Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities by Investec

Sibanye Gold Limited
Trading as Sibanye-Stillwater
Reg. 2002/031431/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Share code: SGL
ISIN - ZAE000173951
Issuer code: SGL
("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")
Business Address:
Libanon Business Park
1 Hospital Street
(Off Cedar Ave)
Libanon, Westonaria, 1780
Postal Address:
Private Bag X5
Westonaria, 1780
Tel +27 11 278 9600
Fax +27 11 278 9863
MARKET RELEASE
Notification of an acquisition of beneficial interest in securities
Johannesburg, 5 December 2019: In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the Act), Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL) has received formal notification that Investec Asset Management Proprietary Limited has increased its total shareholding from 4.77% to 5.40% of the total issued shares of the Company.
Sibanye-Stillwater has, as required by section 122(3)(a) of the Act filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.
Contacts:
Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com
James Wellsted
Head of Investor Relations +27 (0) 83 453 4014
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Proprietary) Limited
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use
of words such as "target", "will", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "can" and other
similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The forward-looking statements set out in this announcement involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye-Stillwater, that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sibanye-Stillwater undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, save as required by applicable law.
1