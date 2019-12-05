Sibanye Gold : Posting of transaction documents and notice of scheme meeting relating to the internal restructuring of SGL to create a new holding company and listings

Notice is hereby given to SGL Shareholders that a Scheme Meeting of the SGL Shareholders will be held at the SGL Academy, Rietkloof 349, Glenharvie, 1786, South Africa, at 09:00 South African time (02:00 New York time) on Thursday, 23 January 2020, to consider and, if deemed fit, pass, with or without amendment and/or modification, the resolutions set out in the Scheme Circular.

SGL Shareholders are further advised that the Scheme Circular, the Pre-Listing Statement and the 2019 Form F-4 (including any amendments thereto) will be available, on the Group's website at www.sibanyestillwater.com/news-investors/news/holding-entity-change/ from today.

A registration statement on Form F-4 relating to the Scheme (the "2019 Form F-4") has been filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A registration statement on Form F-6, relating to the registration of the Sibanye-Stillwater American depositary shares ("ADSs"), representing Sibanye-Stillwater Shares, in the United States ("2019 Form F-6"), is expected to be filed in due course. The Sibanye-Stillwater ADSs are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol SBSW.

All capitalised terms which are not defined herein, shall bear the meaning ascribed to them in the circular in respect of the Scheme ("Scheme Circular").

Shareholders of SGL ("SGL Shareholders") are referred to the firm intention announcement made by SGL and Sibanye-Stillwater on 4 October 2019, wherein it was announced that the Group is pursuing an internal restructuring, which is expected to create a more efficient Group structure.

If the Scheme is implemented, SGL Shares may not be Dematerialised or rematerialised after the Scheme Last Day to Trade (expected to be Tuesday, 18 February 2020).

SGL Shareholders should note that as transactions in SGL Shares are settled in the electronic settlement system used by Strate, settlement of trades takes place 3 (three) Business Days after such trade. Therefore, persons who acquire SGL Shares after the Voting Last Day to Trade (expected to be Tuesday, 14 January 2020) will not be eligible to vote at the Scheme Meeting.

If the Scheme Meeting is adjourned or postponed, Forms of Proxy submitted for the initial Scheme Meeting will remain valid in respect of any adjournment or postponement of the Scheme Meeting.

As the salient dates and times are subject to change, they may not be regarded as consent or dispensation for any time periods which may be required in terms of the Companies Act or the Companies Regulations, where applicable, and any such consents or dispensations must be specifically applied for and granted.

The following dates assume that no court approval or review of the Scheme is required and will be confirmed in the Finalisation Date announcement if the Scheme becomes unconditional:

5 December 2019

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Where relevant, these actions are subject to the appropriate consultations and approvals.

Certain statements included in this announcement about SGL and Sibanye-Stillwater, as well as oral statements that may be made by SGL, Sibanye-Stillwater, or by officers, directors or employees acting on their behalf related to the subject matter hereof, may constitute or are based on forward-looking statements, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, and are generally preceded by, followed by or include the words "target", "would", "potential", "aim", "forsee", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "envisage", "intend", "plan", "project", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "hope", "can", "is designed to" or similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current expectations and assumptions of senior management regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Sibanye-Stillwater group and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

SGL and Sibanye-Stillwater undertake no obligation and do not intend to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, save as may be required by applicable law. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the JSE and the SEC, including in the SGL Annual Report on Form 20-F 2018 and the 2019 Form F-4 (and any amendments thereto).

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), or an exemption therefrom.

In connection with the Scheme, Sibanye-Stillwater has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-234096), which includes important information with respect to the Scheme. The final registration statement on Form F-4 will be made available to the relevant security holders of SGL.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

