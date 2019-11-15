Sibanye Gold : Stillwater signs three-year PGM wage agreements

Sibanye Gold Limited

MARKET RELEASE

Sibanye-Stillwater signs three-year PGM wage agreements

Johannesburg, 15 November 2019: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL) is pleased to announce that it has concluded three-year wage agreements for its Rustenburg and Marikana operations which comprise part of the SA Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations. The wage agreements were signed with the representative unions - the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at the Marikana operation and AMCU and UASA at the Rustenburg operation, in respect of wages and conditions of service for the period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022.

The increases to the basic wage of Category 4-9 surface and underground employees for both the Marikana and Rustenburg operations are R1 000 per month or 5% whichever is the higher in the first year, R1 000 per month or 5% whichever is the higher in the second year and R1 000 per month or 5% whichever is the higher in the third year. The pensionable base pay will increase by 3.5% for the Marikana operation over each of the next three years while the Rustenburg pensionable base pay and allowance base will increase by 5% over each of the next three years.

In both operations the rock drill operators' allowance also increases by R100 per month for each of the three years. Miners, artisans and officials will receive R1000 per month or 5% whichever is the higher per year for the three years.

The total guaranteed monthly income* for an entry level, Category 4 underground employee is now between R18,400 and R18,500 per month in year one, R19,500 - R19,600 per month in year two and R20,700 - R20,800 per month in year three - all before tax. Furthermore, the total average monthly cost to company (including average bonusses, overtime and UIF but before taxes) for the same employees is in the range R21,300 to R21,400 in year one, R22,400 to R22,600 in year two and R23,600 to R23,800 in year three. Basic pay alone is now between R12 500 and R12 700 in year one, R13 500 - 13 700 in year two and R14 500 - R14 700 in year three.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman commented: "We are pleased to have reached a wage agreement with the representative unions which results in competitive remuneration for our employees while taking into account the longer-term sustainability of our SA PGM operations. It is encouraging that the negotiations were conducted in a constructive manner without any disruption. We wish to thank all the stakeholders who participated in this process. By continuing to work together in support of safe production, we will secure the sustainability of the operations, and create superior long-term value for all of our stakeholders while improving lives through our mining."

Sibanye-Stillwater currently employs more than 33,000 employees (excluding contractors) at its Marikana and Rustenburg operations.

*total guaranteed income is defined as the total income an employee receives monthly, which includes basic pay, allowances, medical and provident fund contributions and UIF but excludes variable bonuses and overtime payments and taxes

