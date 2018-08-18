Log in
SIBANYE GOLD LTD (SGLJ)

SIBANYE GOLD LTD (SGLJ)
DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Those Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Sibanye-Stillwater Limited to Contact the Firm

08/18/2018 | 02:18am CEST

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Sibanye-Stillwater Limited (f/k/a Sibanye Gold Limited) (NYSE: SBGL) (“Sibanye” or the “Company”) securities during the period between April 7, 2017 through June 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until August 27, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Sibanye securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Sibanye’s culture places short-term profits over safety, and that almost half of South Africa’s 2018 mining fatalities occurred in Sibanye mines.

According to the complaint, following a June 26, 2018 report disclosing another death that brought the death total to 21 in the Company’s mines and stating that Sibanye accounts for nearly half of the 46 people reported killed at South African mines in 2018 and is the subject of an investigation by the chief inspector of mines, the value of Sibanye shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Sibanye securities purchased on or after April 7, 2017 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
