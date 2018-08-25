SIBANYE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Sibanye Gold Limited; Important Aug. 27 Deadline – SBGL

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, that it filed the
first class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) from April 7, 2017 through June 26,
2018 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for
Sibanye investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN
INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT
DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR
CHOICE.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye’s culture places
short-term profits over safety; (2) consequently, almost half of South
Africa’s 2018 mining fatalities occurred in Sibanye mines; and (3) as a
result, defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations,
and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered
the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
