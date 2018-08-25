SIBANYE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Sibanye Gold Limited; Important Aug. 27 Deadline – SBGL

Log in
08/25/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, that it filed the first class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) from April 7, 2017 through June 26, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Sibanye investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Sibanye class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1369.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye’s culture places short-term profits over safety; (2) consequently, almost half of South Africa’s 2018 mining fatalities occurred in Sibanye mines; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1369.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 48 252 M
EBIT 2018 4 257 M
Net income 2018 1 795 M
Debt 2018 23 061 M
Yield 2018 2,65%
P/E ratio 2018 12,42
P/E ratio 2019 5,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 18 605 M
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE GOLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,5  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthews Sello Moloko Non-Executive Chairman
Peter L. Turner Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Technical Services
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Cumming Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIBANYE GOLD LTD-49.78%1 279
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-14.60%12 212
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-27.89%10 265
GOLDCORP INC.-11.98%9 378
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-30.88%6 134
EVOLUTION MINING LTD1.13%3 385
