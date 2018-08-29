Sibanye Gold : Dealing in securities by an Executive director of the Company

Sibanye Gold Limited

Director : Neal John Froneman Position : Chief Executive Officer Date of transaction : 28 August 2018 Nature of transactions : On-market purchase on York Stock Exchange Class of security : American Depositary (ADR) Number of ADRs purchased : 21 000 Price per ADR : $2.37 Total value of transaction : $49 770 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Contacts: Email:ir@sibanyestillwater.com James Wellsted Head of Investor Relations +27 (0) 83 453 4014

