Sibanye Gold : Dealing in securities by an Executive director of the Company

SIBANYE GOLD LTD
News 
News

08/29/2018 | 03:47pm CEST

Sibanye Gold Limited

Trading as Sibanye-Stillwater

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2002/031431/06

Share code: SGL

ISIN - ZAE000173951 Issuer code: SGL

("Sibanye-Stillwater" or "the Group" or "the Company")

Dealing in securities by an Executive director of the Company

Johannesburg, 29 August 2018. In compliance with with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Director

:

Neal John Froneman

Position

:

Chief Executive Officer

Date of transaction

:

28 August 2018

Nature of transactions

:

On-market purchase on

York Stock Exchange

Class of security

:

American Depositary

(ADR)

Number of ADRs purchased

:

21 000

Price per ADR

:

$2.37

Total value of transaction

:

$49 770

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Contacts:

Email:ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations

+27 (0) 83 453 4014

the New

Receipts

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Proprietary) Limited

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "target", "will", "would", "expect", "can", "unlikely", "could" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements, including among others, those relating to our future business prospects, financial positions, debt position and our ability to reduce debt leverage, plans and objectives of management for future operations, plans to raise capital through streaming arrangements or pipeline financing, our ability to service our Bond Instruments (High Yield Bonds and Convertible Bonds), our ability to achieve steady state production at the Blitz project and the anticipated benefits and synergies of our acquisitions are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgement of our senior management and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye-Stillwater, that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in the Group's Annual Integrated Report and Annual Financial Report, published on 30 March 2018, and the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Sibanye-Stillwater with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 2 April 2018 (SEC File no. 001-35785). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sibanye-Stillwater undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, save as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Sibanye Gold Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:46:04 UTC
