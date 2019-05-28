Sibanye Gold : Shareholders Show Low Support for Remuneration Policy

By Adria Calatayud

Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO) said Tuesday that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting, although shareholders expressed substantial opposition to the company's remuneration policy.

The mining company, which has traded as Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. (SBGL) since it bought U.S. company Stillwater Mining Co., said 76.2% of the votes cast at its AGM were in favor of its remuneration policy and 23.8% against it. This was a nonbinding vote, the company said.

Meanwhile, a resolution seeking to authorize the company to issue shares for cash received 76.1% of the votes cast in favor and 23.9% against it, Sibanye said.

