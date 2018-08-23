Sibanye Gold : Stillwater Swings to First-Half Net Profit

By Oliver Griffin

Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. (SBGL) reported a swing to net profit for the first half of the year on Thursday, citing its operational performance and the inclusion of a full six months of operations from its U.S. platinum group metals business.

The gold and platinum mining company, which formed when South Africa's Sibanye Gold bought Stillwater Mining Co., a U.S. company, for $2.2 billion in December 2016, said it swung to a net profit of $6.4 million, away from a net loss of $363.8 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue during the first half of the year rose 34% to $1.94 billion as its U.S. business and higher platinum-group metal prices offset lower revenue from its South African gold-mining operations.

Chief Executive Neal Froneman said that fatalities at its South African operations led to significant disruptions, which were compounded by operational disruptions.

Sibanye-Stillwater said that 4E platinum group metal production--which includes gold, platinum, palladium and rhodium--at its South African operations is expected at the upper end of guidance, between 1.1 million-1.5 million ounces.

The company maintained its production guidance for platinum and palladium, known as 2E platinum group metals, at its U.S. operations in a range between 580,000 ounces-610,000 ounces in 2018.

