SIBANYE GOLD LTD (SGLJ)
Sibanye Gold : Stillwater Swings to First-Half Net Profit

08/23/2018 | 08:51am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. (SBGL) reported a swing to net profit for the first half of the year on Thursday, citing its operational performance and the inclusion of a full six months of operations from its U.S. platinum group metals business.

The gold and platinum mining company, which formed when South Africa's Sibanye Gold bought Stillwater Mining Co., a U.S. company, for $2.2 billion in December 2016, said it swung to a net profit of $6.4 million, away from a net loss of $363.8 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue during the first half of the year rose 34% to $1.94 billion as its U.S. business and higher platinum-group metal prices offset lower revenue from its South African gold-mining operations.

Chief Executive Neal Froneman said that fatalities at its South African operations led to significant disruptions, which were compounded by operational disruptions.

Sibanye-Stillwater said that 4E platinum group metal production--which includes gold, platinum, palladium and rhodium--at its South African operations is expected at the upper end of guidance, between 1.1 million-1.5 million ounces.

The company maintained its production guidance for platinum and palladium, known as 2E platinum group metals, at its U.S. operations in a range between 580,000 ounces-610,000 ounces in 2018.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.28% 1191.868 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
SIBANYE GOLD LTD -0.50% 7.91 End-of-day quote.-50.59%
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 48 247 M
EBIT 2018 4 594 M
Net income 2018 1 795 M
Debt 2018 23 061 M
Yield 2018 2,71%
P/E ratio 2018 9,08
P/E ratio 2019 5,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 17 837 M
Chart SIBANYE GOLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Sibanye Gold Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE GOLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,7  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthews Sello Moloko Non-Executive Chairman
Peter L. Turner Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Technical Services
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Cumming Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIBANYE GOLD LTD-50.59%1 255
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-13.00%12 484
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-28.10%10 400
GOLDCORP INC.-11.60%9 450
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-31.63%6 108
EVOLUTION MINING LTD4.53%3 511
