Sibanye Gold : Stillwater announces the early tender results of the buy back of a portion of its outstanding High Yield Bond Notes

MARKET RELEASE

Sibanye-Stillwater announces the early tender results of the buy back of a portion of its outstanding High Yield Bond Notes

Johannesburg, 18 September 2018: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL) is pleased to announce the early tender results of its offer to repurchase up to US$350 million (including accrued interest) of the 6.125% Notes due 27 June 2022 (the 2022 Notes) and 7.125% Notes due 27 June 2025 (the 2025 Notes), issued by Stillwater Mining Company.

Neal Froneman CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater commented: "We are delighted to announce the results of the tender offers following the early tender time, pursuant to which both offers were fully subscribed. The repurchase of these instruments, which is scheduled to occur on the early settlement date of 19 September 2018, is consistent with delivery against our strategic goals of reducing our leverage, thereby creating immediate value. The repurchase of the High Yield Notes and the Convertible Bond repurchase announced last week, retires approximately 30% of our long term debt at a nominal value of approximately US$415 million, thereby expecting to reduce annual interest costs by approximately US$25 million"

The table below sets forth information with respect to the High Yield Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 17, 2018 (the "Early Tender Time") and not withdrawn.

OutstandingTitle of Security

CUSIP/ ISIN

Principal Amount

Principal Amount AcceptedEarly Tender Premiu m(1)Total Considerat ion(2)Prora tion Fact or

Aggregate purchase price

Rule 144A:

86074QAM4/ US86074QAM

6.125%

Notes due 2022

42 Regulation S:

$145,079,081.8

$500,000,000

$146,330,000

$30 $977.50 100% 8 U85969AC4/ USU85969AC4 1 Rule 144A: 7.125% Notes due 2025 86074QAN2/ US86074QAN 25 Regulation S: $550,000,000 $203,081,000

$30 $968.75

63.3 %

$200,030,554.0

7

U85969AD2/

USU85969AD2

4

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of the relevant Series validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and not validly withdrawn.

(2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of the relevant Series validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and not validly withdrawn. Does not include Accrued Interest, but does include the Early Tender Premium.

For more information and for full terms and conditions, please refer https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/investors/documents-circulars/2018/item/360-high-yield-bond.

to

Contacts:

Email:ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Advisors:

Linklaters LLP and ENSafrica are acting as legal advisors to Sibanye-Stillwater.

White & Case LLP are acting as legal advisors to the International Dealer Managers.

The results of the early tender process will allow Sibanye-Stillwater to repurchase Notes up to the Global Maximum Tender Cap on the Early Settlement Date on 19 September 2018.