Sibanye Gold Ltd    SGLJ   ZAE000173951

SIBANYE GOLD LTD (SGLJ)
Sibanye Gold : Stillwater announces the early tender results of the buy back of a portion of its outstanding High Yield Bond Notes

0
09/18/2018 | 10:53am CEST

Sibanye Gold Limited Trading as Sibanye-Stillwater Reg. 2002/031431/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Share code: SGL

ISIN - ZAE000173951 Issuer code: SGL

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

MARKET RELEASE

Sibanye-Stillwater announces the early tender results of the buy back of a portion of its outstanding High Yield Bond Notes

Johannesburg, 18 September 2018: Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL) is pleased to announce the early tender results of its offer to repurchase up to US$350 million (including accrued interest) of the 6.125% Notes due 27 June 2022 (the 2022 Notes) and 7.125% Notes due 27 June 2025 (the 2025 Notes), issued by Stillwater Mining Company.

Neal Froneman CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater commented: "We are delighted to announce the results of the tender offers following the early tender time, pursuant to which both offers were fully subscribed. The repurchase of these instruments, which is scheduled to occur on the early settlement date of 19 September 2018, is consistent with delivery against our strategic goals of reducing our leverage, thereby creating immediate value. The repurchase of the High Yield Notes and the Convertible Bond repurchase announced last week, retires approximately 30% of our long term debt at a nominal value of approximately US$415 million, thereby expecting to reduce annual interest costs by approximately US$25 million"

The table below sets forth information with respect to the High Yield Notes that were validly tendered at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 17, 2018 (the "Early Tender Time") and not withdrawn.

OutstandingTitle of Security

CUSIP/ ISIN

Principal Amount

Principal Amount AcceptedEarly Tender Premiu m(1)Total Considerat ion(2)Prora tion Fact or

Aggregate purchase price

Rule 144A:

86074QAM4/ US86074QAM

6.125%

Notes due 2022

42 Regulation S:

$145,079,081.8

$500,000,000

$146,330,000

  • $30 $977.50

    100%

    8

    U85969AC4/

    USU85969AC4

    1

    Rule 144A:

    7.125% Notes due 2025

    86074QAN2/ US86074QAN

    25 Regulation S:

    $550,000,000

    $203,081,000

  • $30 $968.75

63.3 %

$200,030,554.0

7

U85969AD2/

USU85969AD2

4

  • (1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of the relevant Series validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and not validly withdrawn.

  • (2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of the relevant Series validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and not validly withdrawn. Does not include Accrued Interest, but does include the Early Tender Premium.

For more information and for full terms and conditions, please refer https://www.sibanyestillwater.com/investors/documents-circulars/2018/item/360-high-yield-bond.

to

Contacts:

Email:ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Advisors:

Linklaters LLP and ENSafrica are acting as legal advisors to Sibanye-Stillwater.

White & Case LLP are acting as legal advisors to the International Dealer Managers.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "target", "will", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "can" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The forward-looking statements set out in this announcement involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye-Stillwater, that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sibanye-Stillwater undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, save as required by applicable law.

The results of the early tender process will allow Sibanye-Stillwater to repurchase Notes up to the Global Maximum Tender Cap on the Early Settlement Date on 19 September 2018.

Disclaimer

Sibanye Gold Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:52:05 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 49 156 M
EBIT 2018 3 760 M
Net income 2018 1 569 M
Debt 2018 23 126 M
Yield 2018 2,08%
P/E ratio 2018 16,72
P/E ratio 2019 6,70
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 20 597 M
Chart SIBANYE GOLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Sibanye Gold Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIBANYE GOLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,8  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neal John Froneman Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthews Sello Moloko Non-Executive Chairman
Peter L. Turner Chief Operating Officer & SVP-Technical Services
Charl Keyter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Timothy John Cumming Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIBANYE GOLD LTD-43.22%1 380
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-17.71%11 527
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-25.93%10 640
GOLDCORP INC.-14.04%8 899
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-36.30%5 760
EVOLUTION MINING LTD2.26%3 215
