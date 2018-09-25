Sibanye Gold : Stillwater presents at Denver Gold Forum and will host visitors at its Stillwater operations

Sibanye Gold Limited Trading as Sibanye-Stillwater Reg. 2002/031431/06

MARKET RELEASE

Sibanye-Stillwater presents at Denver Gold Forum and will host visitors at its Stillwater operations

Johannesburg, 25 September 2018: Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SGL & NYSE: SBGL) wishes to advise that CEO, Neal Froneman delivered a presentation at the annual Denver Gold Forum in Colorado Springs on Monday, 24 September 2018.

Following the Denver conference, Sibanye-Stillwater will be hosting a site visit to the Stillwater operations based in Montana in the United States (US) from 26 to 28 September 2018. Various presentations on the US Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations will be shared with investors and analysts during the visit.

All the above mentioned presentations will be available on the website atwww.sibanyestillwater.com/investors/presentations/2018on the days that they will shared.

