Sibanye Gold Ltd

SIBANYE GOLD LTD (SGLJ)
Sibanye Gold : Stillwater presents at Denver Gold Forum and will host visitors at its Stillwater operations

09/25/2018 | 07:18am CEST

Sibanye Gold Limited Trading as Sibanye-Stillwater Reg. 2002/031431/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Share code: SGL

ISIN - ZAE000173951 Issuer code: SGL

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

MARKET RELEASE

Sibanye-Stillwater presents at Denver Gold Forum and will host visitors at its Stillwater operations

Johannesburg, 25 September 2018: Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SGL & NYSE: SBGL) wishes to advise that CEO, Neal Froneman delivered a presentation at the annual Denver Gold Forum in Colorado Springs on Monday, 24 September 2018.

Following the Denver conference, Sibanye-Stillwater will be hosting a site visit to the Stillwater operations based in Montana in the United States (US) from 26 to 28 September 2018. Various presentations on the US Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations will be shared with investors and analysts during the visit.

All the above mentioned presentations will be available on the website atwww.sibanyestillwater.com/investors/presentations/2018on the days that they will shared.

Contacts:

Email:ir@sibanyestillwater.comJames Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "target", "will", "would", "expect", "can", "unlikely", "could" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements, including among others, those relating to our future business prospects, financial positions, debt position and our ability to reduce debt leverage, plans and objectives of management for future operations, plans to raise capital through streaming arrangements or pipeline financing, our ability to service our Bond Instruments (High Yield Bonds and Convertible Bonds), our ability to achieve steady state production at the Blitz project and the anticipated benefits and synergies of our acquisitions are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgement of our senior management and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sibanye-Stillwater, that could cause Sibanye- Stillwater's actual results and outcomes to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in the Group's Annual Integrated Report and Annual Financial Report, published on 2 April 2018, and the Group's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Sibanye-Stillwater with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 2 April 2018 (SEC File no. 001-35785). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Sibanye-Stillwater undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, save as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Sibanye Gold Limited published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 05:18:02 UTC
