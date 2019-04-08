Log in
Sibanye Gold : to Challenge AMCU Strike in Labor Court

0
04/08/2019 | 11:55am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO) said Monday that it intends to go to a labor court in order to declare a strike organized by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union unprotected.

The decision follows an independent review which found that three other labor unions were representing a majority of employees at its operations when the strike began, it said.

The mining company, which has traded as Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. (SBGL) since it bought U.S. company Stillwater Mining Co., has said that the wage agreement it signed with the three other labor unions--NUM, Solidarity and UASA--is final and it will not consider any further increases.

The company said it continued to engage with AMCU representatives and the efforts it made to lawfully end the strike had been frustrated by legal challenges by part of the union.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

