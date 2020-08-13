Log in
Sibanye Stillwater : Notification of disposal of beneficial interest in securities

08/13/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 2014/243852/06

Share codes: SSW (JSE) and SBSW (NYSE)

ISIN - ZAE000259701

Issuer code: SSW

("Sibanye-Stillwater","the Company" and/or "the Group")

Registered Address:

Constantia Office Park

Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor

Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road

Weltevreden Park • 1709

Postal Address:

Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780

Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863

MARKET RELEASE

Notification of disposal of beneficial interest in securities

Johannesburg, 13 August 2020: In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the Act), Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) has received formal notification that Gold One Group Limited (Gold One) has decreased its shareholding from 12.26% to 9.93% of the total issued shares of the Group.

Sibanye-Stillwater has, as required by section 122(3)(a) of the Act filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Investor relations contact:

Email: ir@sibanyestillwater.com

James Wellsted

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +27 (0) 83 453 4014

Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to Sibanye Stillwater Limited's ("Sibanye-Stillwater" or the "Group") financial positions, business strategies, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye-Stillwater. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also often use words such as "will", "forecast", "potential", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this disclaimer. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on suchstatements.

The important factors that could cause Sibanye-Stillwater's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our future business prospects; financial positions; debt position and our ability to reduce debt leverage; business, political and social conditionsin the United States, South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; plans and objectives of management for future operations; our ability to obtain the benefits of any streaming arrangements or pipeline financing; our ability to service our bond instruments; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanye-Stillwater's estimation of their current mineral reserves and resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past, ongoing and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; our ability to achieve steady state production at the Blitz project; the success of Sibanye-Stillwater's business strategy; exploration and

1

development activities; the ability of Sibanye-Stillwater to comply with requirements that they operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, PGMs and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, tax, health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; the ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as their ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in management positions; failure of information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanye-Stillwater's operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and the spread of other contagious diseases, such as coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Sibanye-Stillwater are described in Sibanye-Stillwater's filings with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Integrated Annual Report2019 and the Annual Report on Form 20-Ffor the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the content. Sibanye-Stillwater expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement (except to the extent legallyrequired).

2

Disclaimer

Sibanye Stillwater Limited published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:17:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
