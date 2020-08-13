Sibanye Stillwater : Notification of disposal of beneficial interest in securities

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

MARKET RELEASE

Notification of disposal of beneficial interest in securities

Johannesburg, 13 August 2020: In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the Act), Regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) has received formal notification that Gold One Group Limited (Gold One) has decreased its shareholding from 12.26% to 9.93% of the total issued shares of the Group.

Sibanye-Stillwater has, as required by section 122(3)(a) of the Act filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

