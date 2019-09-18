Log in
Sichuan Expressway : ANNOUNCEMENT ON TOLL INCOME OF EXPRESSWAYS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2019

09/18/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON TOLL INCOME OF EXPRESSWAYS

FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2019

The Company and all the members of its board of directors confirm that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement, and individually and collectively accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sichuan Expressway Company Limited* (the "Company") hereby announces the Group's unaudited toll income of expressways for the month of August 2019 as follows:

Toll income (RMB)

For the

Shareholding

For the

same month

Increase/

Items

percentage

month

last year

decrease

Chengyu Expressway

100%

99,532,539

89,746,544

10.90%

Chengya Expressway

100%

107,435,621

102,384,008

4.93%

Chengren Expressway

100%

114,585,595

92,396,468

24.02%

Chengle Expressway

100%

38,048,914

61,463,090

-38.09%

Chengbei Exit Expressway

(including Qinglongchang

Bridge)

60%

9,248,549

10,839,106

-14.67%

Suiguang Expressway

100%

22,707,980

20,954,117

8.37%

Suixi Expressway

100%

15,839,511

10,752,972

47.30%

Total

-

407,398,709

388,536,305

4.85%

- 1 -

The Board wishes to remind investors that the above-mentioned statistics of toll income are based on the internal information of the Group and have not been unaudited. Differences may arise between such statistics and the data to be disclosed in periodic reports as it takes time to complete the steps for sorting out and verifying such data and the toll incomes of certain sections are recorded on the basis of estimation at the date of monthly settlement and disclosure due to implementation of inter-networked toll collection. As such, the statistics of toll income contained herein are only for investors' reference as phasic statistics, investors are advised to use such statistics cautiously.

Announcement is hereby given.

By order of the Board

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited*

Zhang Yongnian

Company Secretary

Chengdu, Sichuan, the PRC

18 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Liming (Chairman), Mr. Gan Yongyi (Vice Chairman), Mr. Luo Maoquan and Mr. He Zhuqing as executive Directors, Mr. Ni Shilin (Vice Chairman), Mr. Tang Yong, Mr. Huang Bin and Mr. Wang Shuanming as non-executive Directors, Mr. Sun Huibi, Mr. Guo Yuanxi, Mr. Yu Haizong and Madam Liu Lina as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sichuan Expressway Company Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:46:09 UTC
