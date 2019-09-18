Sichuan Expressway : ANNOUNCEMENT ON TOLL INCOME OF EXPRESSWAYS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2019
09/18/2019 | 04:47am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT ON TOLL INCOME OF EXPRESSWAYS
FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2019
The Company and all the members of its board of directors confirm that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement, and individually and collectively accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Sichuan Expressway Company Limited* (the "Company") hereby announces the Group's unaudited toll income of expressways for the month of August 2019 as follows:
Toll income (RMB)
For the
Shareholding
For the
same month
Increase/
Items
percentage
month
last year
decrease
Chengyu Expressway
100%
99,532,539
89,746,544
10.90%
Chengya Expressway
100%
107,435,621
102,384,008
4.93%
Chengren Expressway
100%
114,585,595
92,396,468
24.02%
Chengle Expressway
100%
38,048,914
61,463,090
-38.09%
Chengbei Exit Expressway
(including Qinglongchang
Bridge)
60%
9,248,549
10,839,106
-14.67%
Suiguang Expressway
100%
22,707,980
20,954,117
8.37%
Suixi Expressway
100%
15,839,511
10,752,972
47.30%
Total
-
407,398,709
388,536,305
4.85%
The Board wishes to remind investors that the above-mentioned statistics of toll income are based on the internal information of the Group and have not been unaudited. Differences may arise between such statistics and the data to be disclosed in periodic reports as it takes time to complete the steps for sorting out and verifying such data and the toll incomes of certain sections are recorded on the basis of estimation at the date of monthly settlement and disclosure due to implementation of inter-networked toll collection. As such, the statistics of toll income contained herein are only for investors' reference as phasic statistics, investors are advised to use such statistics cautiously.
Announcement is hereby given.
By order of the Board
Sichuan Expressway Company Limited*
Zhang Yongnian
Company Secretary
Chengdu, Sichuan, the PRC
18 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Liming (Chairman), Mr. Gan Yongyi (Vice Chairman), Mr. Luo Maoquan and Mr. He Zhuqing as executive Directors, Mr. Ni Shilin (Vice Chairman), Mr. Tang Yong, Mr. Huang Bin and Mr. Wang Shuanming as non-executive Directors, Mr. Sun Huibi, Mr. Guo Yuanxi, Mr. Yu Haizong and Madam Liu Lina as independent non-executive Directors.
