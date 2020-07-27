Sichuan Expressway : (1) RESIGNATION OF GENERAL MANAGER; AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND GENERAL MANAGER AND RE-DESIGNATION FROM NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(1)RESIGNATION OF GENERAL MANAGER; AND

(2)APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND GENERAL MANAGER AND RE-DESIGNATION FROM NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sichuan Expressway Company Limited* (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has held the Board meeting on Monday, 27 July 2020, at which, the following, among others, resolutions were approved.

Resignation of general manager

Mr. Gan Yongyi ("Mr. Gan") has resigned as the general manager of the Company due to the need of the operation and management of the Company and change in relevant work arrangements, with effect from 27 July 2020. Subsequent to his resignation, Mr. Gan will still serve as an executive Director of the Company and the Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Gan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and is not aware of other matters about his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to hereby express its gratitude to Mr. Gan for his contribution toward the Company during his tenure as general manager.