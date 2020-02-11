Sichuan Expressway : VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOTING RESULTS OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM Notice") of Sichuan Expressway Company Limited* (the "Company") both dated 23 December 2019, and the announcement of the Company dated 7 November 2019 (the "Announcement"), in relation to, among other things, the entering into of the Construction Framework Agreement. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The board (the "Board") of the directors (the "Directors") of the Company confirms that there are no false representations, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement, and individually and collectively accepts the responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein.

VOTING RESULTS OF THE EGM