Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Sidetrade    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE (ALBFR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/15 03:09:46 am
55 EUR   --.--%
2018SIDETRADE SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018SIDETRADE SA : annual earnings release
2017SIDETRADE SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sidetrade : Appointment of Clément Chastagnol

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:24am EST

The integration of Artificial Intelligence algorithms in information systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is making a significant change in the way companies do business.

In anticipation of this, Sidetrade a leader in AI business technology, created their Data Science lab in 2013. Staffed by highly qualified engineers and data scientists, the lab continuously develops Sidetrade's world- exclusive platform, which enhances the entire customer relations process, from prospecting to payment collection.

Today, Sidetrade is pleased to announce that Clément Chastagnol has been appointed Head of Data Science. At the helm of the Lab, he will be overseeing R&D in key fields of Artificial Intelligence, such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Natural Language Processing.

A graduate of Ecole Centrale, Lyon and INSA Lyon, Clément Chastagnol, Phd, wrote his doctoral thesis on the detection of emotion in the human voice for robotics applications, under the guidance of Professor Laurence Devillers, author of Des robots et des hommes ('Of robots and men'). Over the last five years he has acquired solid experience in Artificial Intelligence for B2B marketing. He contributed to Sidetrade's winning a Concours d'innovation 2018 award for EuroFirmo, a project to create a single authoritative dataset, accurate across 26 million EU companies (see press release of 12 December 2018).

Clément Chastagnol will coordinate the data science teams based in France and England with two main objectives: industrialize the use of Deep Learning to make algorithms more effective, and extend the integration of Natural Language Processing technologies to improve collection and analysis of text data from sources such as websites and social networks.

As Sidetrade researchers, we take pride in contributing to the field of Artificial Intelligence while bringing added value to businesses. It's fascinating and very gratifying. Deep Learning allows us to quickly ramp up the power of our solutions to give our customers awesome results.' said newly appointed Clément Chastagnol.

Clément will continue to write papers and give talks on his fields of expertise and on Sidetrade's vision of the latest AI breakthroughs which will be shaping the-customer relationships of tomorrow.

Olivier Novasque, founder and CEO of the Sidetrade group, said:
Clément is a talented researcher, who shares our pragmatic approach to AI. Our aim is to bridge the gap between fundamental research and practical business applications with high added value for our customers. Clément will put augmented intelligence to work for our customers' Marketing, Sales and Financial departments. »

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 10:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIDETRADE
05:24aSIDETRADE : Appointment of Clément Chastagnol
PU
2018SIDETRADE : 9 must-know facts for investors in Artificial Intelligence stocks
PU
2018SIDETRADE : joins EnterNext® PEA-PME 150 index
PU
2018SIDETRADE : Sales Enablement Manager
PU
2018SIDETRADE : Campaign Marketing Manager, Europe
PU
2018SIDETRADE : Junior Tech Recruiter
PU
2018SIDETRADE : Digital Marketing Manager
PU
2018SIDETRADE : Product Marketing Manager
PU
2018SIDETRADE : Senior Content Manager
PU
2018SIDETRADE : Customer Success Manager SMB
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24,2 M
EBIT 2018 2,10 M
Net income 2018 1,90 M
Finance 2018 7,50 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 40,74
P/E ratio 2019 26,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 77,2 M
Chart SIDETRADE
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,8 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Christian Frisch Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Chief Communications Officer
François Bancihon Director-Public Relations & Innovative Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIDETRADE10.00%89
ORACLE CORPORATION6.95%172 914
SAP1.31%124 149
INTUIT4.22%53 238
SERVICENOW INC5.81%33 780
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.4.80%14 609
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.