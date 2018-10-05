Sidetrade : Product Marketing Manager

At Sidetrade, we believe that predicting behaviour is key to impactful customer engagement.

We are looking for an outstanding outbound product marketing manager who will articulate the value of AI and how it enables our customers to acquire new customers, protect and retain existing customers, and accelerate cash collection. The product marketing manager will contribute to core product messaging and create multimedia deliverables to support regional go-to-market strategies.

The right candidate must have the ability to translate technical concepts into business-oriented messages and deliverables. You will have experience in developing compelling messaging that differentiates our solutions from the competition and quantifies tangible business benefits of Sidetrade solutions. You must also be someone who builds productive cross-functional relationships as success for this role requires collaboration with field marketing, demand generation, product management, sales and presales. Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, are a must.

This position reports to the CMO in London.

What You'll Be Doing

Define unique business value for each solution by personas and industries.

Create multimedia assets appropriate for each stage in the buying cycle.

Align with field marketing on annual planning to ensure content supports marketing objectives.

Work with product management to plan and execute product launches.

Ensure Sidetrade website and other web properties stay current with messaging and content.

Support events, including presentations and demonstrations.

Actively monitor the competition; create competitive positioning/battlecards.

Experience Required

5 years of product marketing experience in B2B enterprise software; experience with AI software and/or software targeting sales, marketing or financial decision makers is a plus.

Proven track record of successful product launches.

Examples of multimedia marketing assets you developed with clear explanation on how they were used.

Experience defining persona-based messaging and translating technical concepts for business decision makers.

Strategic thinker, creative problem solver, strong analytical skills.

Excellent verbal, written, visual/presentation skills in English. Fluency in French is a plus.

Degree in marketing, journalism, or relevant field.

Sidetrade (EURONEXT: ALBFR.PA) is the leading global provider of Predictive Sales-to-Cash solutions, delivering high value creation over the customer journey.

Its unique Cloud-based platform, seamlessly integrates with existing CRM and ERP. It leverages Artificial Intelligence to disclose untapped new business opportunities, increase upsell, reduce churn, predict customer payments and accelerate cash flow generation. Over 1,000 companies, of all sizes and sectors, in 65 countries, employ AI Sidetrade solutions for sustainable growth.

Sidetrade enables a new level of collaboration between Marketing, Sales, Finance, and Customer Service teams to accurately evaluate, predict and increase customer performance and secure competitive advantage.

Combining advanced machine learning and human collaboration empowers businesses to proactively improve operational effectiveness of the end-to-end customer cycle via Smart Sales Engagement and streamlined Cash Collection and Case Management processes.

