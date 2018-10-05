Sidetrade : Senior Content Manager

Sidetrade empowers businesses to grow sales and accelerate cash. To do so, we need more innovators and big thinkers passionate about Artificial Intelligence and Customer journey in B2B. Interested in being pioneer? Apply today and help us grow our brand awareness and Artificial Intelligence footprint.

What You'll Be Doing

Build the content strategy (resources, medias, budget) and manage our editorial calendar

Follow industry-related news and generate ideas around trending topics

Perform copywriting duties (creation, promotion) and produce content (blog post, articles, speech, whitepaper, posts, emailing, landing pages, e-books, web copy, advertisements) to support comprehensive internal and external communications

Proofread and edit content before publication

Monitor web traffic and engagement

Partner with the Marketing team to support campaigns and product launch

Experience required

Master's degree in Journalism, Analyst, Public Relations, Marketing, Communications

7+ years experience as a Content Strategist / Communication Manager

A portfolio of published articles

Solid writing and editing skills in English, French a plus

Familiarity with SEO guidelines and keyword research tools

Experience using social media for business

Solid understanding of project management principles

High-level of creativity, research-driven, superb attention to detail

Sidetrade (EURONEXT: ALBFR.PA) is the leading global provider of Predictive Sales-to-Cash solutions, delivering high value creation over the customer journey.

Its unique Cloud-based platform, seamlessly integrates with existing CRM and ERP. It leverages Artificial Intelligence to disclose untapped new business opportunities, increase upsell, reduce churn, predict customer payments and accelerate cash flow generation. Over 1,000 companies, of all sizes and sectors, in 65 countries, employ AI Sidetrade solutions for sustainable growth.

Sidetrade enables a new level of collaboration between Marketing, Sales, Finance, and Customer Service teams to accurately evaluate, predict and increase customer performance and secure competitive advantage.

Combining advanced machine learning and human collaboration empowers businesses to proactively improve operational effectiveness of the end-to-end customer cycle via Smart Sales Engagement and streamlined Cash Collection and Case Management processes.

