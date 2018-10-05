Log in
Sidetrade : Senior Content Manager

10/05/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

Sidetrade empowers businesses to grow sales and accelerate cash. To do so, we need more innovators and big thinkers passionate about Artificial Intelligence and Customer journey in B2B. Interested in being pioneer? Apply today and help us grow our brand awareness and Artificial Intelligence footprint.

What You'll Be Doing

  • Build the content strategy (resources, medias, budget) and manage our editorial calendar
  • Follow industry-related news and generate ideas around trending topics
  • Perform copywriting duties (creation, promotion) and produce content (blog post, articles, speech, whitepaper, posts, emailing, landing pages, e-books, web copy, advertisements) to support comprehensive internal and external communications
  • Proofread and edit content before publication
  • Monitor web traffic and engagement
  • Partner with the Marketing team to support campaigns and product launch

Experience required

  • Master's degree in Journalism, Analyst, Public Relations, Marketing, Communications
  • 7+ years experience as a Content Strategist / Communication Manager
  • A portfolio of published articles
  • Solid writing and editing skills in English, French a plus
  • Familiarity with SEO guidelines and keyword research tools
  • Experience using social media for business
  • Solid understanding of project management principles
  • High-level of creativity, research-driven, superb attention to detail

We have a strict PSL in place and we will only accept applications from agencies that have been invited to work on this role through the Workable portal.

Candidate CV's not submitted through our Workable portal or submitted directly through to managers or HR will be considered unsolicited and no fee will be payable.

Sidetrade (EURONEXT: ALBFR.PA) is the leading global provider of Predictive Sales-to-Cash solutions, delivering high value creation over the customer journey.

Its unique Cloud-based platform, seamlessly integrates with existing CRM and ERP. It leverages Artificial Intelligence to disclose untapped new business opportunities, increase upsell, reduce churn, predict customer payments and accelerate cash flow generation. Over 1,000 companies, of all sizes and sectors, in 65 countries, employ AI Sidetrade solutions for sustainable growth.

Sidetrade enables a new level of collaboration between Marketing, Sales, Finance, and Customer Service teams to accurately evaluate, predict and increase customer performance and secure competitive advantage.

Combining advanced machine learning and human collaboration empowers businesses to proactively improve operational effectiveness of the end-to-end customer cycle via Smart Sales Engagement and streamlined Cash Collection and Case Management processes.

Sidetrade recruiting: Privacy notice
If you wish to review how we handle and protect your personal data,
please review our Recruiting Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 15:27:02 UTC
