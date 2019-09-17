Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Sidetrade S.A    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 09/17 08:26:22 am
66.6 EUR   +0.30%
11:47aSIDETRADE S A : 2019 First half results
PU
11:39aSIDETRADE : 2019 H1 Financial results
GL
08/01SIDETRADE S A : secures double shortlisting in prestigious Credit & Collections Technology Awards 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sidetrade S A : 2019 First half results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:47am EDT

The group's operating profit for the first half was €0.7m, a decline of 43% compared to the same period in FY 2018. It was severely impacted by the substantial investment undertaken regarding French and English sales resources (+€1.8m).

The operating profit included a €1.0m research tax credit (vs €0.8m in 2018 H1) as well as an activation of R&D costs to the amount of €0.15m (vs €0.1m in 2018 H1).

The net profit was €0.55m, a decrease of 51% including a one-off loss (- €0.1m) and an income tax expense (€0.01m).

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 15:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIDETRADE S.A
11:47aSIDETRADE S A : 2019 First half results
PU
11:39aSIDETRADE : 2019 H1 Financial results
GL
08/01SIDETRADE S A : secures double shortlisting in prestigious Credit & Collections ..
PU
07/31SIDETRADE S A : Mark Sheldon appointed CTO of the Sidetrade Group
PU
07/23SIDETRADE : steady growth, with 2019 H1 revenue up 15%, like for like
GL
06/13SIDETRADE : 5th Annual Dispute Overview by French business mediation bureau & Si..
PU
05/22SIDETRADE : secures ISO 27001 certification
AQ
05/21SIDETRADE : The reality of France's biggest firms and the country's vibrant AI s..
PU
05/20SIDETRADE : secures ISO 27001 certification
PU
05/03SIDETRADE : revenue up 14%, like for like, AI a big success in Europe and the US
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25,9 M
EBIT 2019 2,00 M
Net income 2019 1,70 M
Finance 2019 11,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 54,0x
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,96x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 88,1 M
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 68,10  €
Last Close Price 66,40  €
Spread / Highest target 2,56%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Christian Frisch Chief Technology Officer
Christelle Dhrif Chief Communications Officer
François Bancihon Director-Public Relations & Innovative Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A32.80%97
ORACLE CORPORATION17.70%174 742
SAP AG22.49%139 778
INTUIT35.04%69 133
SERVICENOW INC46.67%48 956
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.50%20 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group