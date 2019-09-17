Sidetrade S A : 2019 First half results

The group's operating profit for the first half was €0.7m, a decline of 43% compared to the same period in FY 2018. It was severely impacted by the substantial investment undertaken regarding French and English sales resources (+€1.8m).

The operating profit included a €1.0m research tax credit (vs €0.8m in 2018 H1) as well as an activation of R&D costs to the amount of €0.15m (vs €0.1m in 2018 H1).

The net profit was €0.55m, a decrease of 51% including a one-off loss (- €0.1m) and an income tax expense (€0.01m).