Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Sidetrade S.A    ALBFR   FR0010202606

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sidetrade S A : 2020 First Quarter Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

The pandemic has resulted in an unparalleled increase in late payment. In UK, for example, unpaid invoices have risen a worrying 42% on 04/04/2020. To monitor the impact of the pandemic on overdue invoices, Sidetrade has launched an open-access tracker which anonymously shows payment behavior trends for 3.7m businesses in six European countries (France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands).

Sidetrade's exclusive technology is used to analyze over 26 million invoices, issued since 1 January 2020, totalling to €54bn in B2B transactions. The tracker is made possible by Sidetrade's unique B2B transactions database, confirming the company's leadership position.

See the Sidetrade tracker weekly on https://invoice-tracker.sidetrade.com/.

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIDETRADE S.A
12:35pSIDETRADE S A : 2020 First Quarter Revenue
PU
04/28SIDETRADE, A NEW YEAR OF DOUBLE-DIGI : Revenue up 17% and Operating Profit up 44..
GL
04/28SIDETRADE S.A : Annual results
CO
04/28SIDETRADE S.A : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/27COVID-19 : Unpaid B2B Invoices up 23% in UK according to new tracker by Sidetrad..
AQ
03/31COVID-19 : Sidetrade offers its AI to help SMEs
GL
03/26SIDETRADE S A : battle plan ready to face the crisis
GL
03/12SIDETRADE S.A : Annual results
CO
03/03SIDETRADE S A : VISEO uses Sidetrade expertise as a powerful lever for transform..
GL
02/28SIDETRADE S A : plans £30 million investment in Artificial Intelligence
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25,9 M
EBIT 2019 1,30 M
Net income 2019 1,14 M
Finance 2019 10,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 81,1x
P/E ratio 2020 105x
EV / Sales2019 3,00x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 88,5 M
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,00  €
Last Close Price 66,00  €
Spread / Highest target 6,06%
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
David Turner Chief Marketing Officer
Valérie Burel Director-Customer Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A-1.79%96
ORACLE CORPORATION1.04%168 811
SAP SE-11.37%137 330
INTUIT INC.9.89%75 030
SERVICENOW INC.35.89%73 163
RINGCENTRAL, INC.63.06%24 176
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group