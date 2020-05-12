Sidetrade S A : 2020 First Quarter Revenue

The pandemic has resulted in an unparalleled increase in late payment. In UK, for example, unpaid invoices have risen a worrying 42% on 04/04/2020. To monitor the impact of the pandemic on overdue invoices, Sidetrade has launched an open-access tracker which anonymously shows payment behavior trends for 3.7m businesses in six European countries (France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands).

Sidetrade's exclusive technology is used to analyze over 26 million invoices, issued since 1 January 2020, totalling to €54bn in B2B transactions. The tracker is made possible by Sidetrade's unique B2B transactions database, confirming the company's leadership position.

See the Sidetrade tracker weekly on https://invoice-tracker.sidetrade.com/.