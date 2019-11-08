Log in
SIDETRADE S.A

SIDETRADE S.A

(ALBFR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sidetrade S A : Double win for Sidetrade at 4th Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence

0
11/08/2019 | 05:10am EST

Sidetrade is pleased to announce it has won two awards at the 4th Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence (Awards.AI).

Sidetrade won 'Best use of AI in the Enterprise' for its Aimie AI software for the entire customer lifecycle: from acquisition, to customer growth and retention, and payment.

Sidetrade also won 'Best use of AI in a Financial Application, specifically for its Aimie AI software for finance, which helps businesses improve their working capital by augmenting cash collection and reducing days sales outstanding, thanks to AI predictions and recommendations.

Commenting on the news, Mark Sheldon, CTO at Sidetrade, said:

Thank you to the judges for recognising the quality of Sidetrade's AI (Aimie) and the transformative impact it has on our clients; when it comes to enhancing B2B sales, marketing and cash collection.
I also extend my congratulations to all those who had their achievements recognised at this year's awards, it is great honour to be acknowledged alongside these other leaders in the field of AI.'

The news was announced on Sunday 6th November 2019, along with 51 winners across seven categories.

The judging panel included Dr Andy Pardoe, founder of Informed.AI; Aaron K. Baughman, distinguished engineer and master inventor within IBM GBS Interactive Experience; and Dr Janet Bastiman, Chief science officer and AI venture partner at MMC Ventures.

Founded in 2015, Awards.AI is part of the Informed.AI Media Group, which runs a number of community websites supporting the field of Artificial Intelligence. Previous award winners include Cisco, Microsoft, and BT.

Disclaimer

SideTrade SA published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 10:09:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25,9 M
EBIT 2019 1,30 M
Net income 2019 1,10 M
Finance 2019 10,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 80,5x
P/E ratio 2020 261x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
Capitalization 86,5 M
Chart SIDETRADE S.A
Duration : Period :
Sidetrade S.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIDETRADE S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 65,00  €
Last Close Price 65,20  €
Spread / Highest target -0,31%
Spread / Average Target -0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Claude Novasque Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Gangneux Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Mark Sheldon Chief Technology Officer
Kelly Brown Chief Marketing Officer
Valérie Burel Director-Customer Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIDETRADE S.A30.40%96
ORACLE CORPORATION23.37%182 836
SAP AG40.43%161 338
INTUIT28.74%65 908
SERVICENOW, INC.35.55%45 509
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.57%20 141
