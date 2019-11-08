Sidetrade S A : Double win for Sidetrade at 4th Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence

Sidetrade is pleased to announce it has won two awards at the 4th Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence (Awards.AI).

Sidetrade won 'Best use of AI in the Enterprise' for its Aimie AI software for the entire customer lifecycle: from acquisition, to customer growth and retention, and payment.

Sidetrade also won 'Best use of AI in a Financial Application, specifically for its Aimie AI software for finance, which helps businesses improve their working capital by augmenting cash collection and reducing days sales outstanding, thanks to AI predictions and recommendations.

Commenting on the news, Mark Sheldon, CTO at Sidetrade, said:

Thank you to the judges for recognising the quality of Sidetrade's AI (Aimie) and the transformative impact it has on our clients; when it comes to enhancing B2B sales, marketing and cash collection.

I also extend my congratulations to all those who had their achievements recognised at this year's awards, it is great honour to be acknowledged alongside these other leaders in the field of AI.'

The news was announced on Sunday 6th November 2019, along with 51 winners across seven categories.

The judging panel included Dr Andy Pardoe, founder of Informed.AI; Aaron K. Baughman, distinguished engineer and master inventor within IBM GBS Interactive Experience; and Dr Janet Bastiman, Chief science officer and AI venture partner at MMC Ventures.

Founded in 2015, Awards.AI is part of the Informed.AI Media Group, which runs a number of community websites supporting the field of Artificial Intelligence. Previous award winners include Cisco, Microsoft, and BT.