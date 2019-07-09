Siebert Financial Corp. : Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”) announced it has been included in the Russell 2000® Index as part of the 2019 Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opened on July 1.

Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert, said, “We are very pleased to be included in the Russell 2000® Index. Our inclusion represents an opportunity to further increase our visibility and exposure among investors. We look forward to expanding our shareholder base and working to drive additional shareholder value.”

Russell U.S. indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that conducts its retail discount brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc. (“MSCO”), which became a member of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in 1967 when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms. The company conducts its investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc. (“AdvisorNXT”), a registered investment advisor, and its insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Wilshire Companies Inc. (“PWC”), a licensed insurance agency. Siebert’s fourth wholly-owned subsidiary, KCA Technologies, LLC (“KCAT”), is a developer of robo-advisory technology. Siebert is headquartered in New York City with 13 retail branches throughout the continental U.S. Siebert is under common control with StockCross Financial Services, Inc. (“StockCross”). More information is available at www.siebertnet.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Notice to Investors

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such “forward-looking statements” involve risks and uncertainties and known and unknown factors that could cause the actual results of Siebert Financial Corp. (the “Company”) to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such “forward-looking statements”, including without limitation: changes in general economic and market conditions; changes and prospects for change in interest rates; fluctuations in volume and price of securities; changes in demand for brokerage services; competition within and without the brokerage business, including the offer of broader services; competition from electronic discount brokerage firms offering greater discounts on commissions than the Company; the prevalence of a flat fee environment; limited trading opportunities; the method of placing trades by the Company’s customers; computer and telephone system failures; the level of spending by the Company on advertising and promotion; trading errors and the possibility of losses from customer non-payment amounts due; other increases in expenses and changes in net capital or other regulatory requirements. As a result of these and other factors, the Company may experience material fluctuations in its operating results on a quarterly or annual basis, which could materially and adversely affect its business, financial condition, operating results, and stock price, as well as other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements.” The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to such “forward-looking statements” to reflect future events or developments. An investment in the Company involves various risks, including those mentioned above and those which are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, copies of which may be obtained from the Company or through the SEC’s website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005523/en/