Siebert Financial Corp. : Files 10K and Reports Financial Results for 2018
03/29/2019 | 12:00pm EDT
2018 Revenue rises 129% from the prior year to $30.0 million
2018 Net income rises 455% from the prior year to $12.0 million
2018 Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rises 340% from the
prior year to $0.44 per share
Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)
(“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, filed its 10K and
reported results for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.
“I am extremely proud of our financial results for 2018 and how far we
have come as a company. This year we made several acquisitions to expand
our product offerings, reach new clients, and bolster our strategic
position; KCA Technologies, LLC to develop our Robo-Advisor, Park
Wilshire Companies Inc. to offer insurance products; and in January
2019, we acquired approximately 15% of StockCross Financial Services,
Inc. (“StockCross”) in light of the successful integration of their
retail assets we purchased at the end of 2017,” said Gloria E. Gebbia,
controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert. “While the bulk of
our revenue currently comes from our retail brokerage business through
Muriel Siebert & Co. Inc., these new acquisitions have already made a
positive impact on our financial results and strategically position us
for sustained success and continued growth in the future. We look
forward to what the future holds for our incredible company.”
Siebert Turnaround Story
Andrew H. Reich, Siebert CFO, said, “Our 2018 results are a remarkable
milestone in the story of Siebert’s turnaround. Not only did we have an
outstanding year, but looking at the financial results over the recent
history of the company, the drastic shift from sustained losses to
profitability over the past two years is quite remarkable.
"Our financial performance is a result of our strong management team and
outstanding employees. During 2018, the retail assets acquired from
StockCross contributed significantly to our revenue and net income and
Park Wilshire Companies Inc. added close to $1 million in revenue in
less than a year of operation. We also believe that StockCross will
continue to be a valuable partner for the long term.
“We are also very excited about how the market has responded to our
results. Over the past two years, our stock price has increased almost
400%, rising from approximately $3.00 in the beginning of 2017 to
approximately $14.50 at the end of 2018. In addition, in June 2018, we
were selected to join the Russell 3000 Index, further solidifying our
visibility in the capital markets.”
Selected Financial Highlights
The following table summarizes the year end results for 2018 and 2017
(in thousands, except per share amounts):
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
Revenue
$
30,036
$
13,110
129
%
Income before income taxes
$
7,360
$
2,310
219
%
Net income
$
11,962
$
2,157
455
%
Basic and diluted EPS
$
0.44
$
0.10
340
%
Assets
$
18,177
$
6,025
202
%
Stockholders’ equity
$
17,174
$
5,212
230
%
SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Revenue:
Margin interest, marketing and distribution fees
$
10,928,000
$
6,600,000
Commissions and fees
9,504,000
4,801,000
Principal transactions
9,020,000
1,639,000
Advisory fees
478,000
51,000
Interest
106,000
19,000
Total revenue
30,036,000
13,110,000
Expenses:
Employee compensation and benefits
13,817,000
5,075,000
Clearing fees, including execution costs
2,852,000
1,031,000
Professional fees
1,963,000
2,135,000
Other general and administrative
1,859,000
1,510,000
Technology and communications
1,008,000
410,000
Rent and occupancy
988,000
437,000
Depreciation and amortization
144,000
115,000
Advertising and promotion
45,000
87,000
Total expenses
22,676,000
10,800,000
Income before (benefit) for (from) income taxes
7,360,000
2,310,000
(Benefit) provision (from) for income taxes
(4,602,000
)
153,000
Net income
$
11,962,000
$
2,157,000
Net income per share of common stock
Basic and diluted
$
0.44
$
0.10
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
27,157,188
22,507,798
SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,229,000
$
3,765,000
Receivables from clearing and other brokers
2,030,000
1,396,000
Receivable from related party
1,000,000
283,000
Receivable from lessors
171,000
—
Other receivables
96,000
—
Prepaid expenses and other assets
470,000
234,000
Furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
468,000
263,000
Software, net
1,137,000
84,000
Deferred tax assets
5,576,000
—
$
18,177,000
$
6,025,000
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
699,000
$
561,000
Lease incentive obligation
171,000
—
Due to clearing brokers and related parties
133,000
127,000
Income taxes payable
—
125,000
1,003,000
813,000
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized,
27,157,188 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,
2018 and December 31, 2017
271,000
271,000
Additional paid-in capital
7,641,000
7,641,000
Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)
9,262,000
(2,700,000
)
17,174,000
5,212,000
$
18,177,000
$
6,025,000
Notice to Investors
This communication is provided for informational purposes only and is
neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any
securities in the United States or elsewhere.
About Siebert Financial Corp.
Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that conducts its retail
discount brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel
Siebert & Co., Inc., which became a member of the NYSE in 1967 when Ms.
Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the Exchange and the
first to head one of its member firms. The company conducts its
investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary,
Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc., a registered investment advisor, its insurance
business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Wilshire Companies
Inc., a licensed insurance agency, and KCA Technologies, LLC, its
wholly-owned subsidiary and developer of robo-advisory technology.
Siebert is headquartered in New York City with 12 retail branches
throughout the continental United States. Siebert is under common
control with StockCross. More information is available at www.siebertnet.com.
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical
or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
“forward-looking statements” involve risks and uncertainties and known
and unknown factors that could cause the actual results of Siebert
Financial Corp. (the “Company”) to be materially different from
historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by
such “forward-looking statements”, including without limitation: changes
in general economic and market conditions; changes and prospects for
change in interest rates; fluctuations in volume and price of
securities; changes in demand for brokerage services; competition within
and without the brokerage business, including the offer of broader
services; competition from electronic discount brokerage firms offering
greater discounts on commissions than the Company; the prevalence of a
flat fee environment; limited trading opportunities; the method of
placing trades by the Company’s customers; computer and telephone system
failures; the level of spending by the Company on advertising and
promotion; trading errors and the possibility of losses from customer
non-payment amounts due; other increases in expenses and changes in net
capital or other regulatory requirements. As a result of these and other
factors, the Company may experience material fluctuations in its
operating results on a quarterly or annual basis, which could materially
and adversely affect its business, financial condition, operating
results, and stock price, as well as other risks detailed in the
Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any
such “forward-looking statements.” The Company undertakes no obligation
to update the information contained herein or to publicly announce the
result of any revisions to such “forward-looking statements” to reflect
future events or developments. An investment in the Company involves
various risks, including those mentioned above and those which are
detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, copies of which
may be obtained from the Company or through the SEC’s website.