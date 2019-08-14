Siebert Financial Corp. : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2019

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) (“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, today announced results for the second quarter of 2019, reporting net income of $1.0 million, basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04, and revenue of $7.1 million.

“This was a tremendous quarter with many milestones to celebrate. From the financial perspective, in comparison to the first quarter of 2019, revenue was up 10% and operating profit was up 5%. In addition, we are proud to be included in the Russell 2000 ® Index as part of the 2019 Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution,” said Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert.

Mrs. Gebbia continued, “A major development to enhance our growth was signing a binding letter of intent to acquire the remaining 85% of StockCross. The acquisition of StockCross will add market-making, equity stock plan services, IRA custodianship, securities lending, and clearing capability to Siebert. At the close of the transaction, Siebert will gain $1 billion in customer assets, three retail branches, as well as additional service personnel and depth of management.

“We believe that this transaction will enhance our recent revenue growth and provide significant opportunities for cost synergies. The acquisition of StockCross will create a better capitalized and more efficient company that is optimally positioned to meet the rapidly changing marketplace and our customers’ needs,“ added Mrs. Gebbia.

Selected Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes the results for the below periods (unaudited):

2019 Three Months Ended June 30 Three Months Ended March 31 Increase / (Decrease) Revenue $ 7,061,000 $ 6,429,000 $ 632,000 Operating profit $ 1,441,000 $ 1,375,000 $ 66,000 Basic and diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ —

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that conducts its retail discount brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc., which became a member of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in 1967 when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms. The company conducts its investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and its insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Wilshire Companies Inc., a licensed insurance agency. Siebert’s fourth wholly-owned subsidiary, KCA Technologies, LLC, is a developer of robo-advisory technology. Siebert is headquartered in New York City with 12 offices throughout the continental U.S. Siebert is under common control with StockCross Financial Services, Inc. More information is available at www.siebertnet.com.

About StockCross Financial Services, Inc.

StockCross Financial Services, Inc. (“StockCross”) is one of the largest privately-owned brokerage firms in the nation. Established in 1971, it has spent many years providing financial guidance and excellent customer service to its clients. Branch offices are located throughout the nation and are staffed with knowledgeable and experienced representatives. Online investment services and phone support offer clients around the world instant and current information on their accounts. StockCross consistently delivers on its full scope of offerings including market making, fixed-income products, online or broker-assisted equity trading, securities lending, and equity stock plan services across the globe through advanced online trading capabilities. StockCross is a clearing broker-dealer and IRA custodian providing clearing and custody services for its clients and Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc. StockCross is headquartered in Beverly Hills. Member FINRA | SIPC | EST. 1971.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

