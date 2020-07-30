Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Siebert Financial Corp.    SIEB

SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP.

(SIEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siebert Financial : Corporate Services to Offer Carver Edison's Cashless Participation™ for Stock Plan Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 09:30am EDT

Siebert Corporate Service’s new partnership will support its stock plan clients and allow for future growth in equity compensation.

Last week, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”) and Carver Edison announced a new partnership to offer Cashless Participation to Siebert’s stock plan clients. This partnership provides current and future Siebert Corporate Services clients a powerful new tool in stock plan participation. The Cashless Participation will help employees maximize their contributions to their company-sponsored stock plans without additional payroll deductions. Siebert's clients can configure Cashless Participation to include share utilization and compensation expense limits.

Controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert, Gloria E. Gebbia, discussed the significance of this new partnership, “Corporate Services is a recently acquired business line for Siebert and will be key for our company going forward. We are constantly looking to improve our technology to support the needs of our partners and clients. This partnership with Carver Edison is a testament to our focus on growing our Corporate Services in the equity compensation industry while benefiting our current stock plan clients.”

Siebert Corporate Services is a global offering that provides premiere level equity compensation management and technology solutions to public companies. The Carver Edison Cashless Participation partnership will be available to public companies that have partnered with Siebert for their equity compensation needs. Furthermore, the partnership allows for Cashless Participation with any new public companies that partner with Siebert in the future.

Carver Edison Founder and CEO Aaron Shapiro explained the significance of this new partnership, "Every day, we work to help companies increase the compensation of their global workforce, while creating value for shareholders. Partnering with Siebert to deliver Cashless Participation to their stock plan clients expands our ability to accomplish this."

A new feature will allow a portion of the proceeds from Cashless Participation for Siebert stock plan clients to be donated to a charity of the issuer's choice through a newly created Cashless Participation philanthropic plan.

"Partnering with Carver Edison’s groundbreaking technology will further enhance our growth, while providing more value to our corporate clients," said Eric Tassell, SVP of Siebert Corporate Services. “Cashless Participation is a powerful new way to maximize purchase plan benefits and promote employee ownership for our clients and their employees worldwide. I’m very excited about this partnership and what it means for our current and future clients."

For information about Siebert Corporate Services visit Siebert.com/corporate-services.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that conducts its retail brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc., which became a member of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in 1967 when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms. The company conducts its investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and its insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., a licensed insurance agency. Siebert conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert Technologies, LLC., a developer of robo-advisory technology. Siebert also offers prime brokerage services through its fifth wholly-owned subsidiary, WPS Prime Services, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC. Siebert is headquartered in New York City with offices throughout the continental U.S. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

About Carver Edison

Carver Edison is a New York City-based financial technology company committed to revolutionizing Employee Stock Purchase Plans (ESPPs). Carver Edison works with public companies to increase stock plan participation rates through its Cashless Participation™ technology and education platform, Carbon™. The company is backed by leading fintech entrepreneurs and executives, including Eli Broverman, co-founder of Betterment, and Jeff Cruttenden, co-founder of Acorns. Its Cashless Participation technology was recognized by Fast Company Magazine as a World Changing Idea.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP.
09:30aSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Corporate Services to Offer Carver Edison's Cashless Partici..
BU
07/28SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
07/09SIEBERT FINANCIAL : 2019 Annual Report
PU
06/26SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. : Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of 2020
BU
05/28SIEBERT FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
05/15SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05SIEBERT FINANCIAL : Viva!
PU
05/04SIEBERT FINANCIAL : Use The Force
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28,6 M - -
Net income 2019 3,61 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 65,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2018 12,8x
EV / Sales 2019 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Siebert Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew H. Reich COO, CFO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Jerry M. Schneider Independent Director
Francis V. Cuttita Independent Director
Gloria E. Gebbia Director
Charles A. Zabatta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP.-53.76%126
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.103.17%30 739
XP INC.25.80%26 740
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD2.06%22 369
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.10%15 253
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.58%14 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group