SIEM OFFSHORE INC.

SIEM OFFSHORE INC.

(SIOFF)
News 
News

Siem Offshore : Agreement reached with the Canadian lenders

07/02/2020 | 02:34am EDT

Secunda Canada LP, a 100% owned company of Siem Offshore Inc., has entered into a settlement agreement with all 3 of its Canadian lenders, where all debt is eliminated by a 61% payment. The requirement under the Standstill Agreement signed on 26th May 2020 to obtain participation by the Canadian banks is hereby satisfied.

For further information, please contact:

Dagfinn B. Lie

Chief Financial Officer

Siem Offshore Inc.

Phone +47 901 99 051

Published 02-07-2020 in the Investor category
Disclaimer

Siem Offshore Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 06:33:04 UTC
