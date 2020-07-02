Siem Offshore : Agreement reached with the Canadian lenders

Secunda Canada LP, a 100% owned company of Siem Offshore Inc., has entered into a settlement agreement with all 3 of its Canadian lenders, where all debt is eliminated by a 61% payment. The requirement under the Standstill Agreement signed on 26th May 2020 to obtain participation by the Canadian banks is hereby satisfied.

For further information, please contact:

Dagfinn B. Lie

Chief Financial Officer

Siem Offshore Inc.

Phone +47 901 99 051

Published 02-07-2020 in the Investor category

