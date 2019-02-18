Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS

(SIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:05am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.02.2019 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Busch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
92.11 EUR 101321.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
92.11 EUR 101321.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: DEUTSCHE BOERSE FRANKFRURT
MIC: XFRA


18.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48975  18.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS
05:05aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
04:55aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04:12aSIEMENS : H-class gas turbines achieve one million operating hours
AQ
02/17SIEMENS : to lead in developing Qatar's smart infrastructure
AQ
02/15SIEMENS : The Charter of Trust takes a major step forward to advance cybersecuri..
PU
02/15SIEMENS : establishes binding cybersecurity requirements for suppliers
PU
02/14SIEMENS : presents solutions for the digital transformation of the intralogistic..
AQ
02/14SIEMENS : presents new form of data transmission for busbar trunking systems
AQ
02/14ALSTOM : German govt adviser proposes broader view of EU antitrust rules
RE
02/14Number of Blocked Deals Falls as Companies Pre-empt Regulators
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 404 M
EBIT 2019 7 593 M
Net income 2019 5 298 M
Debt 2019 19 031 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 14,32
P/E ratio 2020 12,37
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 80 427 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS-2.83%90 834
3M COMPANY9.61%120 262
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.05%111 783
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.29%87 764
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.76%51 946
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.83%47 849
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.