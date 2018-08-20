Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08/20/2018 | 11:45am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

20.08.2018 / 11:39
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 105th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 6 August 2018 until and including 12 August 2018, no shares were bought back. In the time period from 13 August 2018 until and including 19 August 2018, a number of 10,114 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
15/8/2018 10,114 109.30588

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and including 19 August 2018 amounts to 20,031,489 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 20 August 2018

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


20.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

715587  20.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=715587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
