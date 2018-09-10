Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 106th Interim Reporting

10.09.2018 / 13:15

Share buyback - 106th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 August 2018 until and including 4 September 2018, no shares were bought back. In the time period from 5 September 2018 until and including 9 September 2018, a number of 1,101,548 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price shares 5/9/2018 256,503 108.94190 6/9/2018 418,725 108.90080 7/9/2018 426,320 108.58352

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and including 9 September 2018 amounts to 21,133,037 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 10 September 2018

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board