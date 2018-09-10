Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

09/10/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 106th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

10.09.2018 / 13:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 106th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 August 2018 until and including 4 September 2018, no shares were bought back. In the time period from 5 September 2018 until and including 9 September 2018, a number of 1,101,548 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
5/9/2018 256,503 108.94190
6/9/2018 418,725 108.90080
7/9/2018 426,320 108.58352

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and including 9 September 2018 amounts to 21,133,037 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 10 September 2018

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


10.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

722021  10.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=722021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
