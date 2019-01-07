DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
07.01.2019 / 17:01
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 22 December 2018 until and including 6 January
2019, a number of 470,993 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018,
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of
the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December
2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Weighted average price
|
|shares
|
|27/12/2018
|99,942
|96.00941
|28/12/2018
|90,316
|97.48934
|02/01/2019
|90,781
|97.12246
|03/01/2019
|99,574
|96.31279
|04/01/2019
|90,380
|97.48776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and
including 6 January 2019 amounts to 1,622,831 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 7 January 2019
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
07.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de