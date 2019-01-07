Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

01/07/2019 | 11:05am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.01.2019 / 17:01
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 December 2018 until and including 6 January 2019, a number of 470,993 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
27/12/2018 99,942 96.00941
28/12/2018 90,316 97.48934
02/01/2019 90,781 97.12246
03/01/2019 99,574 96.31279
04/01/2019 90,380 97.48776

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 6 January 2019 amounts to 1,622,831 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 January 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


07.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

763919  07.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=763919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
