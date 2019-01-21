Log in
Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS (SIE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 06:10:50 am
100.41 EUR   -0.15%
2018SIEMENS : A support level that should be taken advantage of
2018Chinese sneeze could give Europe Inc. a nasty flu
RE
2018SIEMENS : Does Its Best to Avoid GE's Fate
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

0
01/21/2019 | 05:27am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

21.01.2019 / 11:20
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 14 January 2019 until and including 20 January 2019, a number of 453,825 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
14/01/2019 91,566 97.12998
15/01/2019 92,593 97.70107
16/01/2019 90,424 97.49202
17/01/2019 90,741 97.31844
18/01/2019 88,501 99.67563

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 20 January 2019 amounts to 2,551,132 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 21 January 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767873  21.01.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 681 M
EBIT 2019 7 930 M
Net income 2019 5 418 M
Debt 2019 18 183 M
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 14,88
P/E ratio 2020 12,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 85 476 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 122 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS3.27%97 101
3M COMPANY2.79%114 047
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.36%105 010
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.68%79 501
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.52%49 250
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS7.88%45 347
