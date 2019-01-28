Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS (SIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 05:50am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

28.01.2019 / 11:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 21 January 2019 until and including 27 January 2019, a number of 371,568 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
21/01/2019 43,859 100.56587
22/01/2019 45,815 99.18791
23/01/2019 97,129 98.83143
24/01/2019 89,396 98.67431
25/01/2019 95,369 100.65690

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 27 January 2019 amounts to 2,922,700 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 28 January 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


28.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770001  28.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770001&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS
05:50aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:30aAlstom, Siemens confirm new merger concessions in rail antitrust tussle
RE
02:22aSIEMENS : and Alstom Tweak Remedy Proposals for Rail Merger
DJ
01/27ALSTOM : EU reviewing concessions from Siemens and Alstom on rail deal
RE
01/27ALSTOM : French finance minister says no grounds now for EU veto of Alstom-Sieme..
RE
01/25Siemens, Alstom sweeten EU antitrust concessions, maybe too late
RE
01/25SIEMENS AG : quaterly earnings release
01/25GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBIN : sources
RE
01/25Siemens AG - Siemens partners with Canadian Utilities to research and develop..
AQ
01/24SIEMENS : Ottawa spending $35.6 million on East Coast power grid technology
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 620 M
EBIT 2019 7 894 M
Net income 2019 5 418 M
Debt 2019 18 656 M
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 15,01
P/E ratio 2020 13,01
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 85 272 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 122 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS3.02%97 253
3M COMPANY2.81%114 070
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.26%104 906
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.00%79 675
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.73%48 631
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS5.18%44 213
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.