DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
28.01.2019 / 11:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 21 January 2019 until and including 27 January
2019, a number of 371,568 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018,
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of
the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December
2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Weighted average price
|
|shares
|
|21/01/2019
|43,859
|100.56587
|22/01/2019
|45,815
|99.18791
|23/01/2019
|97,129
|98.83143
|24/01/2019
|89,396
|98.67431
|25/01/2019
|95,369
|100.65690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and
including 27 January 2019 amounts to 2,922,700 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 28 January 2019
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
28.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de