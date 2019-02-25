Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS

(SIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:55am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

25.02.2019 / 10:54
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 18 February 2019 until and including 24 February 2019, a number of 465,385 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
18/02/2019 93,887 93.85317
19/02/2019 94,020 93.64143
20/02/2019 93,234 94.44996
22/02/2019 184,244 95.69400

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 24 February 2019 amounts to 4,583,379 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 25 February 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


25.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

780589  25.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS
04:55aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/22SIEMENS : Mobility's pilot project shows how to reduce air pollution hotspots in..
AQ
02/21SIEMENS : is launching a new battery storage for private homes
AQ
02/20Siemens AG -Mitsubishi Heavy Industries signs LoI to join Charter of Trust fo..
AQ
02/19ALSTOM : Germany, France agree industrial policy plan for Europe
RE
02/19SIEMENS : provides multi-modular E-House solution for chemical complex in Hungar..
AQ
02/19SIEMENS : Mobility to modernize Medellín, Colombia metro signaling
AQ
02/18SIEMENS : to showcase new applications for machine-level edge computing
AQ
02/18Joint Press Release by Siemens, AES, Airbus, Allianz, Atos, Cisco, Daimler, D..
AQ
02/18SIEMENS : Charter of Trust takes a major step forward to advance cybersecurity
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 404 M
EBIT 2019 7 593 M
Net income 2019 5 298 M
Debt 2019 19 031 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 14,55
P/E ratio 2020 12,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 81 464 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS-1.58%92 335
3M COMPANY9.87%120 544
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL15.96%111 696
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.35%88 460
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.77%52 462
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS14.32%47 520
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.