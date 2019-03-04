DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
04.03.2019 / 11:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 25 February 2019 until and including 3 March 2019,
a number of 158,346 shares were bought back within the framework of the
share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the
Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation
(EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Weighted average price
|25/02/2019
|30,816
|96.5159
|26/02/2019
|31,788
|97.9771
|27/02/2019
|31,741
|96.8284
|28/02/2019
|32,112
|96.0043
|01/03/2019
|31,889
|97.3737
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and
including 3 March 2019 amounts to 4,741,725 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 4 March 2019
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
