Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS (SIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Siemens : CEO pushes plans to boost Iraqi power infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 05:58pm CEST
Siemens CEO Kaeser addresses a news conference in Munich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens said its boss Joe Kaeser met Iraq's prime minister on Sunday to discuss a proposal by the German company to expand the Middle East nation's power production.

The German engineering group said it was proposing a deal to add 11 gigawatt (GW) of capacity over four years, saying this would boost the country's capacity by nearly 50 percent.

It did not give a value, but such a contract would be worth several billion euros based on previous comparable deals.

Iraq has a wide gap between electricity consumption and supply. Peak demand in the summer, when people turn on air conditioners due to high temperatures, is about 21 GW, far exceeding the 13 GW the grid is currently provides, experts say.

Kaeser said in a statement after meeting Prime Minister Al-Abadi that they had "discussed the comprehensive Siemens roadmap to build a better future for the Iraqi people".

"In Egypt, we have done the same and successfully built up the power infrastructure in record time with the highest efficiency," he said.

In 2015, Siemens signed an 8 billion euro ($9.4 billion) deal with Egypt to supply gas and wind power plants to add 16.4 gigawatts of capacity to the country's power grid, marking the group's single biggest order.

The proposal for Iraq, first pitched in February, would include cutting Iraq's energy losses, introducing smart grids, expanding transmission grids, upgrading existing plants and adding new capacity.

The group would also help the government secure funding from international commercial banks and export credit agencies with German government support, creating thousands of jobs in Iraq.

Siemens would donate a $60 million grant for software for Iraqi universities, it said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS
05:58pSIEMENS : CEO pushes plans to boost Iraqi power infrastructure
RE
05:49pSIEMENS : CEO pushes plans to boost Iraqi power infrastructure
RE
09/21General Electric says blade problem affects more gas turbines
RE
09/21SIEMENS : J-- Siemens Healthcare Multi-Modality Service Contract KC
AQ
09/20SIEMENS : Patent Issued for Degradable Cationic Surfactants And Use Thereof In E..
AQ
09/20SIEMENS : Patent Issued for Actuator Device And Method For Setting A Position Of..
AQ
09/20SIEMENS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Spatially Consistent Multi-Sca..
AQ
09/20Four General Electric power turbines shut down in U.S. due to blade issue
RE
09/20SIEMENS : Patent Issued for Method And Arrangement For The Output Of Warning Mes..
AQ
09/20SIEMENS : to Operate and Maintain Three Combined-Cycle Power Plants in Egypt
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Egypt signs $352M deal with Siemens to manage three big power stations 
09/15CURRENTS OF DISRUPTION : Rise Of The Drones Provides Tailwind For Component Make.. 
09/13Mitsubishi Portfolio Company GreyOrange Lands $140 Million For Robotics Tech 
09/12Global installation of Siemens ultrasound system 
09/11TRAPEZE ASSET MANAGEMENT Q2 2018 LET : The Quality Quandary 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 83 176 M
EBIT 2018 7 233 M
Net income 2018 5 919 M
Debt 2018 19 366 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 15,19
P/E ratio 2019 14,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 93 704 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 130 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Roland Emil Busch Chief Technology Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS-5.09%110 078
3M COMPANY-8.54%126 902
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.59%124 268
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-30.26%105 770
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-11.03%49 780
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.38%45 572
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.